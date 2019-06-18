The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Reveals its List of Runners Up—With a Few Surprising Results

It’s that time of year where fine dining becomes a competitive sport. The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list has begun its rollout of its hyped-yet-flawed rankings, which will culminate in the revelation of what it deems the world’s best place to eat. But don’t let the name fool you, the World’s 50 Best actually ranks 120 restaurants around the world, and today it unveiled the ones falling short of the more prestigious list.

Some of the surprising results include restaurants that have long made a home in the top 50 falling down the rankings, like Alex Atala’s D.O.M. in Brazil dropping from 30 to 54 and Arzak in San Sebastian sliding from 31 to 53. Christian Puglisi’s Relae in Copenhagen stopped its slide, climbing back up the list from 71 to 56. And Heston Blumenthal’s wildly influential Fat Duck has fallen off the list altogether.

This year the organization touted how female-forward the list was, but it appears they’ve graded themselves on a curve. Only six of the 70 restaurants listed are led by women, which is an improvement, but not a significant one. The organization itself saw the lack of representation in its list as a failing when it announced last year that it would change the composition of the 1,040 voters to introduce more gender parity in the voting body.

The U.S. has the most restaurants on the long list with seven, but apparently, there are no world class restaurants in that tiny little California coastal town Los Angeles—which failed to be represented yet again. Making its debut on the list at 119 was Atomix in New York, which we recently crowned the best new restaurant in America. Kyle and Katina Connaughton’s Michelin three-star SingleThread jumped 20 spots up to number 71; Per Se took a big fall from 81 to 115; Saison dropped out of the top 50, landing at 70 just two weeks after it lost its third Michelin star; David Chang’s Momofuku Ko slid 14 spots to 76; Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare fell from 69 to 77; and Ignacio Mattos’ Estela in New York climbed from 83 to 80.

As for the French Laundry, which is preparing to celebrate its 25th Anniversary this summer, it is no longer on the long list at all. This could mean Thomas Keller’s legendary restaurant has dropped precipitously or has made a strong comeback into the top 50. We’ll find that out next week, when the list is announced at a gala in Singapore on Tuesday, June 25.

Here’s the full list:

51. Reale, Italy

52. Mikla, Turkey

53. Arzak, Spain

54. D.O.M., Brazil

55. Maeemo, Norway

56. Relae, Denmark

57. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Germany

58. Sud 777, Mexico

59. Burnt Ends, Singapore

60. Indian Accent, India

61. Uliassi, Italy

62. Nihonryori Ryugin, Japan

63. Florilège, Japan

64. The Ledbury, U.K.

65. Selfie, Russia

66. Core by Clare Smyth, U.K.

67. Astrid Y Gastón, Peru

68. Fävikin, Sweden

69. Nahm, Thailand

70. Saison, U.S.

71. SingleThread, U.S.

72. Aqua, Germany

73. Maní, Brazil

74. Lasai, Brazil

75. Diverxo, Spain

76. Momofuku Ko, U.S.

77. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, U.S.

78. Lido 84, Italy

79. Mingles, South Korea

80. Estela, U.S.

81. Quique Dacosta, Spain

82. Enigma, Spain

83. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, U.K.

84. Attica, Australia

85. Amass, Denmark

86. Tegui, Argentina

87. Martin Berasategui, Spain

88. Lung King Heen, China

89. 108, Denmark

90. Alo, Canada

91. Sushi Saito, Japan

92. Harvest, Russia

93. La Cime, Japan

94. Aponiente, Spain

95. Gaa, Thailand

96. Belon, China

97. Vendôme, Germany

98. Anne-Sophie Pic, France

99. The Jane, Belgium

100. Oteque, Brazile

101. Brae, Australia

102. Amber, China

103. Jade Dragon, China

104. Cococo, Russia

105. Kadeau, Denmark

106. Restaurant David Toutain, France

107. Il Ristorante Luca Fantin, Japan

108. L’Astrance, France

109. Alcalde, Mexico

110. Neolokal, Turkey

111. Chambre Séparée, Belgium

112. St. John, U.K.

113. Vea, China

114. La Colombe, South Africa

115. Per Se, U.K.

116. St. Hubertus, Italy

117. Epicure, France

118. Ernst, Germany

119. Atomix, U.S.

120. Sugalabo, Japan