Don’t Miss This Three-Michelin-Star Restaurant’s Amazing 12-Night Dinner Series

Christmas creep is a real thing. That first play of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer seems to happen earlier each year; this time around, we’re pretty sure it aired on Labor Day. But it’s worth bringing up Christmas a full week before summer technically ends because three-Michelin-star The Restaurant at Meadowood has announced that its Twelve Days of Christmas dining spectacular is back again this year.

For the event’s 10th season, celebrated chefs from around the globe like Ana Ros and Dave Pynt will join Stateside greats like Michael Tusk and Jessica Largey. It’s all led by Meadowood and The Charter Oak’s Christopher Kostow, the third-youngest chef to ever earn a third Michelin star. Each of the visiting chefs will team up with Kostow to cook with products from Napa Valley for an outstanding multicourse meal.

This event has become legendary across the industry because of the quality of chefs it attracts—not to mention the resources those chefs have at their disposal when they get there. That includes not just pristine product but also a top-of-the-line kitchen, which was remodeled in 2012. Matt Orlando—former head chef at Noma and current owner of Amass in Copenhagen—once said cooking at Meadowood was “like walking into Narnia.”

This year’s Twelve Days of Christmas will benefit St. Helena Preschool for All. Each of the participating chefs will have $2,000 donated in their name, and 10 percent of ticket sales will help fund scholarships for young kids.

For $350 per person, you can reserve a seat in the main dining room, or for $750, seats are available at the chef’s counter inside the kitchen—but those are selling fast. Tickets are now available on Tock for the full lineup below. Of course, if you aren’t quick enough to reserve a seat, you can console yourself by visiting one of the 30 most influential restaurants of the last 30 years.

Meadowood’s Twelve Days of Christmas Lineup

Day 1, December 7

Jose Enrique

Jose Enrique, Puerto Rico

Day 2, December 8

Dave Pynt

Burnt Ends, Singapore

Day 3, December 11

Jessica Largey

Simone, Los Angeles

Day 4, December 12

James Lowe

Lyle’s, London

Day 5, December 13

Kamilla Seidler

Gusto (formerly), Bolivia

Day 6, December 14

Byung-Jin Kim

Gaon, South Korea

Day 7, December 15

Wojciech Modest Amaro

Atelier Amaro, Poland

Day 8, December 18

Trevor Moran

Strategic Hospitality, Nashville

Justin Cogley

Aubergine, Carmel

Day 9, December 19

Michael Tusk

Quince, San Francisco

Day 10, December 20

Ana Ros

Hiša Franko, Slovenia

Day 11, December 21

Sota Atsumi

Maison, France

Day 12, December 22

Christopher Kostow

The Restaurant at Meadowood, Saint Helena