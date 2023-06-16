Two-Thirds of Americans Have a Negative View of Tipping, According to a New Survey

In a bout of bad news for hospitality workers, Americans are suffering from tipping fatigue.

In a Bankrate survey published last week, 66 percent of respondents said they have a negative view of the practice, Bon Appétit reported on Wednesday. What’s more, 30 percent thought that tipping culture “has gotten out of control,” while 32 percent said that pre-entered tip screens are annoying.

“Inflation and general economic unease seem to be making Americans stingier with their tipping habits, yet we’re confronted with more invitations to tip than ever,” Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst for Bankrate, said in a statement. “It’s a fascinating issue with few clear answers. There is one apparent certainty, though: Tipping doesn’t seem likely to leave American society anytime soon.”

The shift comes after years in which many people tipped more, as the pandemic made the food-service industry more dangerous and precarious, thanks to both Covid outbreaks and staffing shortages. People who ordered or picked up food realized this and adjusted their habits accordingly. But now that many parts of the world are returning to normal, and the economy may be worsening, those same people are starting to pull back—to a baseline even lower than during pre-pandemic times: In 2019, 77 percent of people said they always tipped servers. This year, that percentage dropped to 65 percent, according to the survey.

At the same time, more and more establishments are prompting customers to tip, often via a screen asking for tips ranging from 20 to 30 percent—more than the 15 percent average many have become accustomed to. While this often happens at restaurants, it’s also become a regular occurrence at coffee shops, food carts, and even places like plant stores. As such, people have become confused about the correct tipping etiquette, and may choose to opt out entirely.

Some restaurants have tried to combat this by including gratuity in a check’s total, or by upping menu prices to cover what tips may have contributed in the past. But while 41 percent of survey respondents said that food businesses should pay their staff better, only 16 percent said they’d pay higher prices to get rid of tipping.

So until a more palatable option becomes available—or until people realize the everlasting value of servers—our contentious relationship with tipping isn’t going anywhere.

