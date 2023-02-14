Tour a Trio of 3-Star Michelin Restaurants With a Wine-World Expert

New York. Miami. Wine Country. This trip will whisk one couple between these three gourmet-powered cities, arguably America’s foremost foodie destinations, to sample a world-class assortment of food and wine at three Michelin-endorsed restaurants: Per Se, Thomas Keller Surf Club and the French Laundry.

Wine Access Master of Wine Vanessa Conlin will be your guide, alongside a Michelin staffer, throughout the trip—and she’ll help you select a barrel of your choice at Pas de Cheval in Napa, in partnership with winemaker Maayan Koschitzky, steering a blending session for a personal vintage. Trip highlights also include a VIP private estate tour at the 280-acre Quintessa, anchored by a tasting of highly allocated, largely unavailable back vintages.

Plus, your take-home treat: a custom set of highly allocated bottles, picked for you by Conlin, plus more wines from Thomas Keller Surf Club, Quintessa and Pas de Cheval. Once your barrel choice is aged to perfection, expect delivery of those custom-blended Pas de Cheval, too (every bottle will be personally signed by both Conlin and Koschitzky). Private flights and five nights of five-star accommodation are included in the package.

$275,000 for two people. Three months’ notice is required for booking; certain bottles are included pending availability.