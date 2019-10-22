The First Ramen Joint to Earn a Michelin Star Just Opened in San Fransisco

Noodle joints may be a dime a dozen, but it’s not every day that your ramen comes Michelin-approved. That’s why we’ve been patiently awaiting the American debut of chef Yuki Onishi’s acclaimed ramen restaurant—and, thankfully, the time has finally come. Tsuta just opened the doors to its new 50-seat San Francisco outpost and plans to start slinging 300 bowls of the good stuff per day.

Occupying 2,400 square feet inside the Metreon shopping mall downtown, the Californian Tsuta will serve the same soupy hits that have delighted palates in Japan—at the Tokyo outpost, ramen enthusiasts start queuing at 6 a.m. every day—as well as an array of oishi (delicious) side dishes, including edamame, karaage chicken and the usual rice bowls. Eventually, the chef intends to add a San Fransisco-inspired dish, informed by the city’s seasons and flavors.

But let’s talk ramen: Onishi is renowned for his housemade noodles, blending several types of whole wheat flour to achieve the texture. Guests then choose from three types of broth—shoyu, shio or miso—which Onishi concocts in-house. The results speak for themselves: Tokyo’s Tsuta is the first ramen restaurant to have ever garnered a Michelin star.

The signature shoyu soba features a decadent black truffle sauce and is a hearty, full-bodied affair. Similarly, the miso soba’s strong buttery notes are calibrated for stronger palates. Shio soba, meanwhile, offers chicken-seafood blend with a lighter, more refreshing touch. Each bowl is topped off with succulent chashu (pork) and a ton of moreish garnish, like corn, bean sprouts, green olives and parsley. The best part? Bowls start at just $12, which is a little more than that instant ramen you ate at college, but much cheaper than your usual Michelin-star fare.

“There are many delicious, noteworthy ramen shops in the Bay Area, so I felt that this was the natural choice for our first US eatery,” Onishi said. “I’m inspired by the local culinary talent and the energy of this city, and I am excited to introduce Tsuta to San Francisco.”

Trust us, chef. We’re just as excited.

Check out more pictures of Tsuta below: