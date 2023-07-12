Robb Report Editors’ Favorite Blender Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

I’m currently deep in my smoothie era. Most days, I find myself throwing bananas, peaches, berries—you name it—into my blender for a cool midday treat as we reach peak summer temps. Given that I’m usually making a smoothie for just myself, and that I live in an N.Y.C. one-bedroom apartment where counter space is key, I rely on my handy-dandy mini blender that I stow away when it’s not in use. But when I’m ready and able to upgrade to a version that’ll stay out on display, it’s a Vitamix I’ll be turning to.

Specifically, the Vitamix Professional Series 750, which can hold 64 ounces of smoothies, soups, dips, and whatever else your heart—or stomach—desires. With five settings for smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, purées, and self-cleaning, you can simply set it and forget it, for a few minutes at least. You can also control the speed yourself, or use the pulse feature for recipes on the chunkier side, like salsas or thick soups. Best of all, the Vitamix Pro 750 is almost 10 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, dropping its price from $630 to $574.

BUY NOW: $630 $574

While I may eventually rely on my Vitamix for my daily smoothie, it can do so much more than blend fruit and frozen ingredients into delicious drinks. Notably, the friction from the stainless-steel blades can heat up ingredients, bringing soup to the perfect serving temperature without you needing to break out a pot. You can also grind up nuts into nut butter, or use the Vitamix as a coffee grinder, turning beans into grounds. Impressively, the blender will even knead bread and pizza dough, if you’re not looking for an arm workout on any given day.

Blenders are notoriously difficult to clean, as many versions can’t go in the dishwasher and scrubbing around the blades can be a pain. The Vitamix solves that problem with it’s aforementioned self-cleaning function—a true lifesaver. By blending warm water and dish soap, the appliance works at its top speed to clean in a mere 60 seconds.

Given the Vitamix’s ease of use and nifty features, I may just have to plan a smoothie party so I have an excuse to upgrade my blender sooner rather than later.