Quantcast
// RR One

Watch a Michelin 2-Star Chef Make the Perfect Summertime Sandwich

Emma Bengtsson shares her recipe for Aquavit's popular shrimp roll.

Aquavit nyc shrimp roll brioche Photo: courtesy Aquavit

When Emma Bengtsson left Sweden a decade ago, she did so to join the kitchen at Aquavit restaurant in New York City—and she hasn’t left since. That’s not to mean things have changed for her since 2010 at the restaurant dedicated to modern Nordic fine dining. When she first arrived, Bengtsson was a pastry chef, but eventually she would take over both the sweet and savory side of the kitchen and has held two Michelin stars since she assumed control.

Related

During Covid-19, Aquavit has gone more casual, serving creative-yet-comforting fare to go. Bengtsson’s menu features classics like herring, Swedish meatballs and picnic baskets filled with Scandinavian treats like gravlax and chicken liver with lingonberries.

In this episode of Robb Report Culinary School Bengtsson shows how you can make one of the most popular menu items at home, the shrimp roll. She also explains how she went from being a pastry chef to an executive chef and shares how she found a mental break from the kitchen with Latin dance.

Odds and Ends and Additional Links

More Dining

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad