Watch Chef Douglass Williams Show How to Make Tender and Light Ricotta Gnocchi at Home

“People confuse simple and easy,” Douglass Williams says. The chef behind Mida in Boston touches on what’s so great about the Italian cuisine he loves and cooks—what looks so uncomplicated at first glance can actually be the result of an extraordinary amount of care and craft. For instance, one of Williams’s specialties, pasta, is only a couple of ingredients but can take a lifetime of work to approach mastery. Gnocchi is another example. It’s just ricotta, parmesan, flour, eggs, salt, pepper and nutmeg, but you want to get your technique and quality of ingredients on point if you want to make the dish exceptional.

In this episode of Robb Report Culinary School, Williams joins editor Jeremy Repanich to share his tips to make great gnocchi every time. He explains why you want to use three large eggs, but discard the whites for two of them; he offers tips on making a cacio e pepe sauce that works perfectly with the delicate dumplings; and advises you find fresh nutmeg to grate into your mixture. Williams also offers a preview of his two upcoming restaurants—a second, larger Mida location and Apizza, a restaurant devoted to his beloved New Haven-style pizza.

Odds and Ends and Additional Links