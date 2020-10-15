Watch Chef Kwame Onwuachi Show How to Make Louisiana Creole Shrimp

Just because restaurants shut down during Covid-19 doesn’t mean chef Kwame Onwuachi hasn’t been plenty busy this year. The James Beard Award-winning chef has been a key member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, which has been lobbying for the $120 billion relief bill that recently passed the House. He’s shuttling between New York and Los Angeles as he works on the film adaptation of his memoir, Notes from a Young Black Chef, and another project for TV. He left his award-winning restaurant Kith/Kin after leading it through the early part of the pandemic. And right now he’s in Portland, quarantined inside the the Top Chef production bubble where he’s one of the judges for this year’s competition.

In this episode of Robb Report Culinary School, Onwuachi took time out from his jam-packed schedule to show food and drinks editor Jeremy Repanich how to make one of the dishes from the opening menu of Kith/Kin, Mom Dukes Shrimp. It’s a variation on a Louisiana creole dish he loved to eat growing up. Onwuachi also mixes a cocktail to pair with his feast and chats about life in the Top Chef bubble and what it’s like to make a movie of his life.

