Weber’s New Portable Grill Folds Like a Chair So You Can Barbecue Wherever You Go

Now that it’s officially cookout season, it’s vital to have a good grill. And if you like a moveable feast, you’re in luck: Weber has just unveiled a nifty new portable grill that allows barbecue buffs to cook up a feast while on the go.

As its moniker suggests, the Traveler Grill ($325) is designed for adventurers that enjoy camping, tailgating and picnicking in the great outdoors. Naturally, the grill reflects Weber’s signature sleek aesthetic and high-quality construction, but is designed to be a lot more portable than the brand’s other wares.

The sturdy, compact grill folds up neatly for easy transport and storage in the back of a pickup or trunk of a car. Weber says you can set up or collapse the grill with just one hand, which means you may never have to ask someone else to hold your beer. It also comes with a heavy-duty cart frame and all-weather rubber wheels that should handle any terrain.

“Weber Traveler grill is ideal for those who live life from one journey to the next and love eating great food along the way,” Jennifer Bonuso, Weber’s VP and general manager of product, said in a statement.

When it comes to cooking, the grill features a ] porcelain-enameled lid for greater heat retention and cast iron cooking grates that promise great heat distribution for evenly cooked meat. The large grill area, meanwhile, spans 320 square inches and can accommodate up to 15 burgers or 20 hotdogs at once to ensure you can feed all your friends at the same time.

The single burner can churn out up to 13,000 BTUs for true searing power and has also been engineered to utilize gas efficiently. According to Weber, the grill offers a cook time of up to two hours on a single gas canister.

Elsewhere, the grill is equipped with a generous side table that features special hooks to hold your grilling utensils. It also has a built-in thermometer that allows you to keep tabs on the temperature of your ingredients.

“There are no tradeoffs with the Weber Traveler grill—just adventure and amazing food,” Bonuso added.

Sounds like a decent summertime companion to us. Check out more photos of the grill below:

