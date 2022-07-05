This Year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurant List Is Primed for a Major Shakeup

Some of the world’s best restaurants are the world’s best no longer. At least according to the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, which released its runner-up rankings (Nos. 51 to 100) on Tuesday.

Nine restaurants that made the top 50 last year have fallen to the second-tier list, a shake-up that seems more dramatic than usual as only three restaurants suffered similar fates with the 2021 list as published. Most notably, New York’s Cosme, which had been the highest-ranked restaurant in the United States since 2019, fell from No. 22 last year all the way down to No. 69. (No list was released in 2020.) The steepest drop-off, however, was experienced by San Francisco’s Benu, which tumbled from No. 28 to No. 97, just barely making the cut this year (of course, Corey Lee’s newest place is our Best New Restaurant of the Year).

The other spots that have lost a little bit of their glory? Burnt Ends in Singapore (which fell from No. 34 to No. 94), Wolfgat in South Africa (No. 50 to No. 90), Atelier Crenn in San Francisco (No. 48 to No. 72), Sühring in Bangkok (No. 40 to No. 66), Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris (No. 41 to No. 58), Azurmendi in Spain (No. 49 to No. 55) and Lyle’s in London (No. 33 to No. 54).

Of course, the downgrading of these spots leaves room for new restaurants to gain accolades when the 50 Best list is announced later this month. And Tuesday’s list also saw quite a few first-timers, with 20 new entries across 15 cities gaining honors. The highest-ranked of those, at No. 57, was Trèsind Studio in Dubai, which is also a new city on this year’s list.

“With restaurants across six continents, the 51-100 list this year recognizes a broader range of destinations than we have ever seen before,” William Drew, the director of content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement. “This growth is great to witness as the gastronomic world continues to recover and rebuild following the huge challenges faced during the pandemic.”

The 50 Best will be announced on July 18 in London. We, for one, can’t wait to see how the shake-up will play out then.

The full list of the best restaurants, Nos. 51 to 100, is below.

51. Alcalde, Guadalajara

52. Sud 777, Mexico City

53. D.O.M., São Paulo

54. Lyle’s, London

55. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu

56. La Colombe, Cape Town

57. Trèsind Studio, Dubai

58. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris

59. Sazenka, Tokyo

60. Rosetta, Mexico City

61. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil

62. Ernst, Berlin

63. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York

64. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

65. Le Du, Bangkok

66. Sühring, Bangkok

67. Evvai, São Paulo

68. Kjolle, Lima

69. Cosme, New York

70. Zén, Singapore

71. Mingles, Seoul

72. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

73. Kol, London

74. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills

75. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok

76. Neighborhood, Hong Kong

77. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris

78. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro

79. Estela, New York

80. AM par Alexandre Mazzia, Marseille

81. Brat, London

82. Sézanne, Tokyo

83. El Chato, Bogotá

84. Gimlet at Cavendish House, Melbourne

85. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok

86. Mikla, Istanbul

87. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai

88. Mishiguene, Buenos Aires

89. Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City

90. Wolfgat, Paternoster

91. Oriole, Chicago

92. Indian Accent, New Delhi

93. Hertog Jan at Botanic Sanctuary, Antwerp

94. Burnt Ends, Singapore

95. Meta, Singapore

96. Maní, São Paulo

97. Benu, San Francisco

98. Tantris, Munich

99. Flocons de Sel, Megève

100. Wing, Hong Kong