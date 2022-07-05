This Year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurant List Is Primed for a Major Shakeup

Some of the world’s best restaurants are the world’s best no longer. At least according to the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, which released its runner-up rankings (Nos. 51 to 100) on Tuesday.
Nine restaurants that made the top 50 last year have fallen to the second-tier list, a shake-up that seems more dramatic than usual as only three restaurants suffered similar fates with the 2021 list as published. Most notably, New York’s Cosme, which had been the highest-ranked restaurant in the United States since 2019, fell from No. 22 last year all the way down to No. 69. (No list was released in 2020.) The steepest drop-off, however, was experienced by San Francisco’s Benu, which tumbled from No. 28 to No. 97, just barely making the cut this year (of course, Corey Lee’s newest place is our Best New Restaurant of the Year).
The other spots that have lost a little bit of their glory? Burnt Ends in Singapore (which fell from No. 34 to No. 94), Wolfgat in South Africa (No. 50 to No. 90), Atelier Crenn in San Francisco (No. 48 to No. 72), Sühring in Bangkok (No. 40 to No. 66), Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris (No. 41 to No. 58), Azurmendi in Spain (No. 49 to No. 55) and Lyle’s in London (No. 33 to No. 54).
Of course, the downgrading of these spots leaves room for new restaurants to gain accolades when the 50 Best list is announced later this month. And Tuesday’s list also saw quite a few first-timers, with 20 new entries across 15 cities gaining honors. The highest-ranked of those, at No. 57, was Trèsind Studio in Dubai, which is also a new city on this year’s list.
“With restaurants across six continents, the 51-100 list this year recognizes a broader range of destinations than we have ever seen before,” William Drew, the director of content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement. “This growth is great to witness as the gastronomic world continues to recover and rebuild following the huge challenges faced during the pandemic.”
The 50 Best will be announced on July 18 in London. We, for one, can’t wait to see how the shake-up will play out then.
The full list of the best restaurants, Nos. 51 to 100, is below.
51. Alcalde, Guadalajara
52. Sud 777, Mexico City
53. D.O.M., São Paulo
54. Lyle’s, London
55. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu
56. La Colombe, Cape Town
57. Trèsind Studio, Dubai
58. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris
59. Sazenka, Tokyo
60. Rosetta, Mexico City
61. La Grenouillère, La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil
62. Ernst, Berlin
63. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York
64. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
65. Le Du, Bangkok
66. Sühring, Bangkok
67. Evvai, São Paulo
68. Kjolle, Lima
69. Cosme, New York
70. Zén, Singapore
71. Mingles, Seoul
72. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
73. Kol, London
74. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills
75. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok
76. Neighborhood, Hong Kong
77. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris
78. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro
79. Estela, New York
80. AM par Alexandre Mazzia, Marseille
81. Brat, London
82. Sézanne, Tokyo
83. El Chato, Bogotá
84. Gimlet at Cavendish House, Melbourne
85. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok
86. Mikla, Istanbul
87. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
88. Mishiguene, Buenos Aires
89. Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City
90. Wolfgat, Paternoster
91. Oriole, Chicago
92. Indian Accent, New Delhi
93. Hertog Jan at Botanic Sanctuary, Antwerp
94. Burnt Ends, Singapore
95. Meta, Singapore
96. Maní, São Paulo
97. Benu, San Francisco
98. Tantris, Munich
99. Flocons de Sel, Megève
100. Wing, Hong Kong