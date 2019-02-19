See the Full List of Winners at the First-Ever World Restaurant Awards

When Kobus van der Merwe ascended the stage to accept the Restaurant of the Year honor at the first-ever World Restaurant Awards, he—like a lot of people in attendance Monday night in Paris—was pretty surprised by the outcome. For some in the room, this was the first they were hearing of his place, Wolfgat. After all, it’s a tiny oceanside restaurant in South Africa that’s open just a few days a week and only does one seating a night.

If the ultimate winner seemed like a quirky and offbeat choice, it was very much fitting for the night. The World Restaurant Awards is self-consciously trying to be different than the austere Michelin, or the list-driven likes of World’s 50 Best, Opinionated About Dining, and La Liste. With one year now in the books, the challenge going forward will be getting people outside the industry to care.

The idea of the World Restaurant Awards begins on the premise that other ratings systems and awards are too narrow in scope. They really only reward expensive tasting menu restaurants run by male chefs. Not that they didn’t celebrate those too. There were the usual suspects, of course—Noma, Mugaritz, Blue Hill at Stone Barnes, and both Alain Passard and Alain Ducasse. But there was also Riley’s, a remote fish shack in the UK; Trishna, a restaurant specializing in soft shell crab from India; and Peter Luger’s, a century-old Brooklyn steakhouse that’s outstanding, but far from Eleven Madison Park.

“Awards are awards, but this one at least celebrates a larger range of restaurants,” one Irish chef told me before the show, as appetizers were passed around and a giant spinning logo of the champagne sponsor twirled 18 feet above us. That was the general vibe of most everyone I spoke with. They were happy a restaurant awards show had come along and broadened its scope beyond expensive tasting menus. “We know the landscape pretty well and the diversity and breadth of restaurants aren’t getting their airtime,” says Justin Clarke, head of the culinary division at IMG. And by recognizing a wider range of restaurants, the logic follows, it will help incentivize more of those to be created.

While some of these restaurants take themselves deathly seriously, the awards attempted to strike a cheeky tone. There were categories you’d expect from an awards show about food, like Best Restaurant and Newcomer of the year. However, some awards felt more pitched as industry inside jokes, like Best Trolley, or Best Non-Tattoo Chef. Though, after Ducasse—one of the world’s greatest chefs—took the ink-free award, he seemed pretty pleased with it. Clutching his plate-shaped trophy, he told me, “Anything that supports our industry is something I support.”

Back in America the night made me think of the crisis going on with the Oscars. The Academy is in desperate pursuit of the audience running away from them each year. They’ve disastrously floated trial balloons of new awards—only to pretend it never happened—and then removed categories from the broadcast—including Best Editing and Best Cinematography—only to bring them back amid outcry. While no one is really convinced that the Academy members know what they’re doing, we all agree the organization is trying to become more mainstream again, even if the attempts are ham-fisted. People who really love the Oscars argue the ceremony shouldn’t be so obsessed with trying to snag casual viewers, and instead focus on giving movie buffs a satisfying show.

Which causes me to return to France. The World Restaurant Awards seemed very content to give the insiders a good show. But their stated ambitions are higher. “It needs to be consumer based in the same way you look at the Grammys or Oscars,” Joe Warwick, co-founder of the awards told me. “Where you see the best films for the Oscars and go, I want to see that. Same thing. I want people to look at our short lists [and] look at our long lists when they’re going traveling and say, ‘God I didn’t know about that place in the northeast of England. I didn’t know about that place in South Africa. I didn’t know about that place in Australia.'”

Before the new awards are able to do that, they’re going to have to transition from being so industry focused. In a food world so filled with lists and guides, the biggest challenge will be cutting through all that noise and establishing genuine authority—making people truly care what they deem to be the world’s best restaurant.

2019 World Restaurant Award Nominees and Winners

Original Thinking

Enigma / Spain

Ikoyi / United Kingdom

Mugaritz / Spain

Noma / Denmark

Le Clarence / France (Winner)

Off-Map Destination

Mil / Peru

Bootshaus / Austria

Wolfgat / South Africa (Winner)

Tokuyamazushi /Japan

Riley’s Fish Shack / United Kingdom

No-Reservations Required

Clamato / France

Kiln / United Kingdom

Mocoto / Brazil (Winner)

Deli fu cious / Japan

Retrobottega / Italy

House Special

Gazela / Hot Dog / Portugal

Yat Lok / Roast Goose / Hong Kong

Obana / Unajyu / Japan

Trishna / Soft Shell Crab / India

Lido 84 / Cacio e Pepe (cooked in pig’s bladder) / Italy (Winner)

Forward Drinking

Cub / United Kingdom

Mugaritz / Spain (Winner)

Dersou / France

Amass / Denmark

Godenya / Hong Kong

Event of the Year

Refugee Food Festival / France (and worldwide) (Winner)

Parabere Forum / Sweden

Al Meni / Italy

Game at Lyle’s / United Kingdom

The Presidential Train

Ethical Thinking

Blue Hill at Stone Barns / United States

Food for Soul / Refettorios / Worldwide (Winner)

Noma / Denmark

Saint Peter / Australia

Silo / UK

Enduring Classic

Peter Luger’s / USA

Paul Bocuse / France

La Mère Brazier / France (Winner)

Hyotei / Japan

Elkano / Spain

Collaboration of the Year

Vespertine X This Will Destroy You

Mirazur X Huilerie Saint Michel

Cafe Paradiso X Gort na Nairn Farm (Winner)

Single Thread Farm X Bloodroot Blades

Frantzen X Jacob Marsing-Rossini

Atmosphere

Punk Royale / Denmark

Vespertine / United States (Winner)

Chambre Séparée / Belgium

Astoria Seafood / United States

Machneyuda / Israel

Arrival of the Year

DaGorini / Italy

Inua / Japan (Winner)

Virtus / France

Angler / United States

Kjolle / Peru

Tweezer-Free Kitchen of the Year

Bo.Lan / Thailand (Winner)

Racines / France

Black Axe Mangal / United Kingdom

Trolley of the Year

Ballymaloe House / Ireland (Winner)

Otto’s / United Kingdom

The Grill / United States

Tattoo-Free Chef of the Year

Clare Smyth

Alain Ducasse (Winner)

David Thompson

Instagram Account of the Year

@little_meg_siu_meg

@mattymatheson

@alain_passard (Winner)

Long-Form Journalism

Lisa Abend “The Food Circus” in Fool magazine (Winner)

Helen Rosner for “What Jonathan Gold meant for food writing” in The New Yorker

Jonathan Gold for his obituary of Anthony Bourdain in the Los Angeles Times: “Anthony Bourdain Opened the Working Class Kitchen to the World”

Red-Wine Serving Restaurant

Noble Rot / United Kingdom (Winner)

Roscioli / Italy

Le Baratin / France