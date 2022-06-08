Quantcast
Here Are the 50 Best Bars in North America for 2022, Ranked

Attaboy in New York takes the top spot.

Someone pours a drink at Attaboy. Attaboy

After being named the 34th best bar in the world last year, New York’s Attaboy took home the top honor on the 2022 list of the 50 best bars in North America.

On Tuesday evening, the inaugural ranking of North America’s 50 Best Bars was announced at a ceremony in New York. The list was compiled by William Reed, which also publishes The World’s 50 Best Bars and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, among other industry rankings. In all, the new list features 29 bars in the US, 11 in Mexico, eight in Canada and two in the Caribbean.

A cocktail at Attaboy

An Attaboy cocktail  Attaboy

“We tip our hats to Attaboy, now celebrating 10 illustrious years. Under Haley Traub’s exuberant leadership, we see this legacy shining brightly into the future,” Mark Sansom, the content director for North America’s 50 Best Bars, said in a statement. “We commend all the bars on North America’s 50 Best Bars’ inaugural list.”

Attaboy was founded in 2012 by the cocktail legends Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy. The two previously worked at Milk & Honey, which is credited with igniting the global speakeasy trend in the early aughts. Now Traub runs the beverage program at Attaboy, which the drinks website Punch has called “the everyman’s cocktail bar” and an “understated beauty.”

People at Attaboy in black and white

The vibe at Attaboy  Attaboy

No cocktail menu is present at the bar, which encourages guests to have in-depth conversations with the bartenders. However, Attaboy has still created some modern classics, such as Ross’s Penicillin and McIlroy’s Greenpoint. Since opening, it’s landed on The World’s 50 Best Bars list every year, a status only reaffirmed by its No. 1 spot on the North American list.

After Attaboy, the No. 2 and 3 honors on North America’s 50 Best Bars went to a couple of Mexico City spots: Handshake Speakeasy and Licorería Limantour, respectively. Katana Kitten in New York and Kumiko in Chicago round out the top five. Meanwhile, the highest-ranked bar in Canada is Toronto’s Civil Liberties (No. 10) and the Caribbean’s first entry was San Juan’s La Factoría (No. 12).

Check out the full list below.

  1. Attaboy, New York
  2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  3. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  4. Katana Kitten, New York
  5. Kumiko, Chicago
  6. Café La Trova, Miami
  7. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
  8. Dante, New York
  9. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
  10. Civil Liberties, Toronto
  11. Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen
  12. La Factoría, San Juan
  13. Kaito del Valle, Mexico City
  14. Sweet Liberty, Miami
  15. Café de Nadie, Mexico City
  16. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
  17. Double Chicken Please, New York
  18. Service Bar, Washington, D.C.
  19. Raised by Wolves, San Diego
  20. Sabina Sabe, Oaxaca
  21. El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
  22. Selva, Oaxaca
  23. Amor y Amargo, New York
  24. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  25. The Keefer Bar, Vancouver
  26. Dear Irving, New York
  27. Overstory, New York
  28. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
  29. El Pequeño Bar, Montreal
  30. Employees Only, New York
  31. The Dead Rabbit, New York
  32. Broken Shaker, Miami
  33. Friends and Family, Oakland
  34. Death & Co (Los Angeles), Los Angeles
  35. Mace, New York
  36. Death & Co (Denver), Denver
  37. Arca, Tulum
  38. Mother, Toronto
  39. ABV, San Francisco
  40. El Floridita, Havana
  41. Bar Raval, Toronto
  42. Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu
  43. Clover Club, New York
  44. Bitter & Twisted, Phoenix
  45. Cloakroom Bar, Montreal
  46. Julep, Houston
  47. Bar Mordecai, Toronto
  48. Teardrop Lounge, Portland
  49. Bar Kismet, Halifax
  50. Genever, Los Angeles

