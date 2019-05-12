Three Bottles of Aged Scotch That Prove Youth Is Overrated

Meanwhile, exactly one bottle of the Dalmore L’Anima Aged 49 Years is on offer. That bottle, with the brand’s signature dark chocolate–orange flavor, marks another thing to watch in the whisky world: creative collaborations. The project was a joint effort between master distiller Richard Paterson and Italian chef Massimo Bottura. Together, Paterson, who has been watching over the casks since first filling them in 1970, and Bottura, whose Osteria Francescana in Modena holds three Michelin stars, chose the finishing cask for the single malt. It’s being auctioned off by Sotheby’s through May 9 to benefit Bottura’s Food for Soul foundation.

If you’re the underbidder, don’t worry: More old whiskies are sure to follow. “Prior to the 1970s, the vast majority of malt whisky was used in blends,” says Nicolas Villalon, brand education and prestige manager for the Macallan. “It’s only recently that distilleries started seeing value in allowing stocks to fully mature.” Youth truly is overrated.