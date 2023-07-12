San Francisco’s Oldest Craft Brewery Is Shutting Down After 127 Years

Beer fans are crying into their mugs today after hearing the news that longtime stalwart of the craft brewing scene, Anchor Brewing, is ceasing operations. This is tough news about this beloved brewery and San Francisco institution, which is famous for its Steam Beer as well as many other varieties.

Last night, Vinepair’s Dave Infante reported that the brewery’s closure was imminent, and this information was confirmed this morning via a press release from spokesperson Sam Singer. According to Singer, the brewery was losing millions of dollars and was no longer economically sustainable to operate, and had unsuccessfully sought a buyer over the past few years. “This was an extremely difficult decision that Anchor reached only after many months of careful evaluation,” he said. “The impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations.”

This is not only the end of an era in the craft brewing world, but it also means that 61 people have lost their jobs. Japanese beer company Sapporo bought Anchor Brewing in 2017, and apparently employees had not been happy with the company’s management style especially after they unionized in 2019. Just last month, an announcement was made that Anchor’s distribution would be limited to its home state of California and the brewery’s fan favorite Christmas Ale was discontinued.

Anchor Brewing was founded in 1896 by German immigrant Ernst F. Baruth and his son-in-law Otto Schinkel, Jr. It survived being shut down during Prohibition, and really came into its own when Fritz Maytag (of the famous Maytag family) bought a majority stake in 1965. In 1971, it began bottling its signature Anchor Steam beer, which according to the brand is named after the 19th century practice of outdoor fermentation which created steam in the chilly night air. In 1993, the brewery opened its own distillery, Anchor Distilling, which released Old Potrero rye whiskey and Junipero Gin in 1996 (the distillery was rebranded as Hotaling & Co. in 2018 and is now a separate entity).

Sure, there are plenty of other craft breweries out there to choose from, but the past few years have shown troubling signs for the industry with many forced to close their doors. So if you’re a fan of Anchor Steam (and you’re able to find a bottle or can outside of California), crack one open tonight and cheers this bastion of craft beer.