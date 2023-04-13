This New Smoky Whisky Tastes Like Backyard Barbecues, and That’s the Point

Islay is the region of Scotland known for its intensely smoky whisky, and Ardbeg is one of the distilleries that has made that style famous. But it’s not often that a peated whisky’s creators are inspired by throwing some meat on the grill, which is what makes the new Ardbeg BizarreBQ single malt so unique.

This limited-edition whisky was created by Dr. Bill Lumsden, director of whisky creation for Ardbeg and its sister distillery Glenmorangie, a man known for turning flights of fancy into liquid form. He worked with chef and YouTube host Christian Stevenson, also known as DJ BBQ, to come up with the concept for the new single malt whisky. “BizarreBQ is certainly a hare-brained idea, but with DJ BBQ’s help I was able to cook up something truly incredible,” said Lumsden in a statement, before providing some tasting notes with a savory theme. “Puffs of charcoal and soot mingle with smoky wood and aromatic herbs and spices. The undeniable smell of bonfire and BBQ embers linger in the background. Deep, warming smoke follows in flame-grilled steak, chili oil, cured leather and clove.”

According to DJ BBQ, there is a key through-line between Ardbeg and barbecue. “Barbecue lovers and Ardbeg lovers are one and the same—it’s all about the smoke,” he said. “I’ve been on a mission to create and perfect a variety of barbecue dishes and accompanying Ardbeg serves that honor the fundamental laws of smoke, wood and heat for some time.” The key to the whisky’s flavor lies in the barrels, which were given an unconventional treatment that differs from other Ardbeg expressions. Three types of casks were used—double-charred oak, Pedro Ximenez sherry, and “BBQ casks that have been extra-charred on an old-fashioned brazier,” in the words of the brand. The whisky does not have an age statement, and it was bottled at a relatively high 50.9 percent ABV.

This isn’t the first time Ardbeg and DJ BBQ have collaborated—you can check out some videos of meaty indulgences leading up to this release on the website—and it likely won’t be the last. Ardbeg BizarreBQ officially launches in June, at which time it will be available at online retailers, specialty stores, and the distillery for an SRP of $85. In the meantime, you can purchase the entire Ardbeg lineup from ReserveBar, including a BBQ Smoker Gift Set that comes with a metal smoker to help make your meat as pungent as the whisky.