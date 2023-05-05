Quantcast
North America’s Best Bar Has a Funny Name, but Serves Seriously Good Cocktails

N.Y.C.'s Double Chicken Please takes the top spot in the new ranking the continent's 50 Best bars.

The back room at Double Chicken Please Emmanuel Rosario

The best bar in North America doesn’t even sound like it would be a bar.

New York City’s Double Chicken Please was just bestowed that honor by the 50 Best organization on Thursday evening. Led by GN Chan and Faye Chen, the Lower East Side cocktail spot serves up libations inspired by culinary delights, like Cold Pizza (Don Fulano Blanco, Parmigiano Reggiano, burnt toast, tomato, basil, honey, egg white) and Waldorf Salad (Dewar’s 15-year, Laphroaig 10-year, apple, celery, ginger ale, walnut bitters). Last year, Double Chicken Please came in at No. 17 on the North American list, and at No. 6 on the list of best bars in the world.

“We commend Double Chicken Please and its visionary founders, GN Chan and Faye Chen, for reaching the peak of cocktail excellence on the North American continent,” Mark Sansom, the director of content for 50 Best, said in a statement. “Double Chicken Please is truly pushing the boundaries of flavor in cocktails and doing so with staggering creativity and precision, not to mention a wonderful sense of humor, humility, and always flawless hospitality.”

Double Chicken Please's French Toast cocktail
Double Chicken Please’s French Toast cocktail Emmanuel Rosario

In total, the United States saw 28 bars make the grade, with 12 of those being in New York City. Mexico had 14 bars appear on the list, with Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy (No. 2) nabbing the country’s highest ranking. Canada has seven of the 50 best bars, with Toronto’s Civil Liberties topping out at No. 12, and the Caribbean has just one bar on the list: Puerto Rico’s La Factoría.

Last year’s No. 1 winner, N.Y.C.’s Attaboy, fell to the thirteenth spot in the ranking, making room for other bars to move up the list. Notably, Overstory climbed the highest, moving from No. 27 last year to No. 7 this year. The U.S. also saw a number of first-timers break into the top 50: New York’s Martiny’s (No. 29) and Milady’s (No. 50), Chicago’s Milk Room (No. 38), San Francisco’s Pacific Cocktail Haven (No. 28), Phoenix’s Platform 18 (No. 48), San Diego’s Youngblood (No. 49), Washington, D.C.’s Allegory (No. 45), and Denver’s Yacht Club (No. 42).

Thankfully, all of the winners know exactly where to celebrate over a delicious cocktail.

The full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars is below.

  1. Double Chicken Please, New York City
  2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  3. Katana Kitten, New York City
  4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  5. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  6. Dante, New York City
  7. Overstory, New York City
  8. Kumiko, Chicago
  9. Café La Trova, Miami
  10. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
  11. Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen
  12. Civil Liberties, Toronto
  13. Attaboy, New York City
  14. Employees Only, New York City
  15. Bar Pompette, Toronto
  16. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
  17. Rayo, Mexico City
  18. Mace, New York City
  19. Botanist Bar, Vancouver
  20. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
  21. El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
  22. Sabina Sabe, Oaxaca
  23. Arca, Tulum
  24. La Factoría, San Juan
  25. Café de Nadie, Mexico City
  26. Kaito del Valle, Mexico City
  27. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
  28. Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco
  29. Martiny’s, New York City
  30. Death & Co (Los Angeles), Los Angeles
  31. Selva, Oaxaca
  32. Atwater Cocktail Club, Montreal
  33. Service Bar, Washington, D.C.
  34. Sweet Liberty, Miami
  35. Cloakroom, Montreal
  36. Cure, New Orleans
  37. Mother, Toronto
  38. Milk Room, Chicago
  39. Maison Premiere, New York City
  40. Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana
  41. Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu
  42. Yacht Club, Denver
  43. Bar Mordecai, Toronto
  44. The Dead Rabbit, New York City
  45. Allegory, Washington, D.C.
  46. Clover Club, New York City
  47. Brujas, Mexico City
  48. Platform 18, Phoenix
  49. Youngblood, San Diego
  50. Milady’s, New York City

