11 Excellent Margarita Glasses for Your Next Cocktail Party

A Margarita is a cocktail that’s synonymous with fun. Sip the zesty tipple and good times are almost certain to ensue, especially if you’re drinking from a classic Margarita glass.

Like the cocktail itself—traditionally made with tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and agave—the cup is rather simple, but will bring a smile to your face without fail. Its origins are somewhat of a mystery, but one legend has it that a bartender in Los Angeles started using them after receiving the wrong type of Champagne glass.

Shaped like a vintage Champagne coupe that’s gone awry, the Margarita glass has a wide mouth that cascades to a V-shaped bowl and a delicate stem. They’re are available in a spate of different sizes, shapes and materials, depending on what kind of sipping experience you’re seeking.

Here, we’ve pulled together the best Margarita glasses that run the gamut, from handmade designs to the finest crystal.

Sturdiest Margarita Glass

Dos Sueños’ hand-blown Margarita glasses will give a colorful twist to your home bar. Capable of holding 16 oz of liquid, each glass features a striking aqua rim and was hand-blown by skilled artisans in Mexico from sustainable recycled glass. The glasses vary slightly in size, and show tiny bubbles that develop from the blowing process for a decidedly authentic touch. The thick, sturdy glass is lead-free and dishwasher safe if need be. That means the clean up after your fiesta is a cinch.

Material: Glass

Size: 4.5 in x 4.5 in x 7 in

Liquid capacity: 16 oz

Most Elegant Margarita Glass

Jan Barboglio is a label that creates decorative objects and barware made of the finest iron, wood and hand-made glass. It is steeped in romance. Of course, the brand’s Margarita glass fits the same bill, featuring an elegant floral motif etched on the bowl. The design pays homage to the drink’s roots; the Spanish word for “daisy” is, after all, “Margarita.”

Material: Glass

Size: 5 in x 5 in x 7 in

Liquid capacity: 16 oz

Most Colorful Margarita Glass

Margaritas come in a slew of flavors, including peach, mango and passion fruit. Everyone has their preference. The same can be said of Vietri’s four-piece set, which comes in a range of colors, all with a gilded rim for an extra dose of glamour. It gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “taste the rainbow.”

Material: Glass

Size: 4.5 in x 6.5 in x 4.5 in

Liquid capacity: 4 oz

Best Traditional Margarita Glass

Easily the most traditional option on our list, this two-piece set from Villeroy & Boch, a storied label that offers the sleekest dinnerware and bathroom accessories, eschews all the bells and whistles. Instead of colors and intricate designs, it offers streamlined Margarita glasses that can hold about 11 oz. They are lead-free and dishwasher-safe, which will make cleaning up a breeze.

Material: Glass

Size: 4.25 in x 6.75 in

Liquid capacity: 11.5 oz

Best Environmentally Friendly Margarita Glass

West Elm’s Margarita glasses are truly golden. Not only does the four-piece set, envisioned by designer Diego Olivero, come in striking shade of amber, it also made of recycled glass that’s mouth-blown by artisans in Mexico. It’s as good for the environment as it’s good to look at.

Material: Glass

Size: 4.7 in x 6.3 in

Liquid capacity: 12 oz

Most Charming Margarita Glass

If you’ve ever been charmed by the sweet pastels of an Impressionist painting or were delighted by the delicate lines of an Art Nouveau ornament, Joss & Main has just the Margarita glasses for you. The brand’s four-piece set, made of lead-free crystal, features effervescent shades of blues, greens and purples all blending together harmoniously, along with a distinct pinstripe design on the bowl. It’s truly a work of art.

Material: Glass

Size: 4.1 in x 4.3 in

Liquid Capacity: 5 oz

Best Vintage-Inspired Margarita Glass

Imagine you’re at a swanky bar in the ’60s, lights dimmed with a jazz band playing in the background. You’re in the mood for a Margarita, so you order one. What’s most likely to appear is something that looks similar to this glass from Nude. Handmade and inspired by vintage designs, with its plunging curves and delicate lines, this two-piece set will transport you to the swinging past.

Material: Crystal

Size: 4.9 in x 7.15 in

Liquid Capacity: 13.5 oz

Best Stemless Margarita Glass

Stemless glasses don’t come much better than this model from Mikasa. Not only is the brand’s lead-free Margarita glass extra convenient, but it also features a minimalist design that’s surprisingly elegant. There’s even more room in each vessel for everyone’s favorite ice-cold cocktail, which no one will complain about. Each set comes with six glasses, all of which are dishwasher safe.

Material: Glass

Size: 4.6 in x 4.6 in

Liquid Capacity: 12.5 oz

Best Margarita Gift Set

In search of a gift for a Margarita lover? Look no further than this elegant set from Williams Sonoma. Not only does the package feature four tony glasses, all hand-blown and painted with gold rims, also included are a salt rimmer made of natural red oak and four glass charms that attach to the stem—so you can, hopefully, remember which cocktail is yours.

Material: Glass

Size: 5 in x 6.5 in

Liquid Capacity: 14 oz

Best Minimalist Margarita Glass

Less is more: This is the philosophy that Iittala champions. Founded in the 1800s, the storied Finnish label started as a glassworks company, eventually segueing into categories, including cookware and dinnerware. But the brand is most celebrated for its glass designs, the kinds of pieces that may appear simple, but are made to stand the test of time. A great example is this Margarita glass from its Essence line. From the proportion of the bowl to the lengths of the stem, everything is carefully considered. It’s proof that it is the simple things that make the most impact.

Material: Glass

Glass Size: 3.75 in x 7 in

3.75 in x 7 in Liquid Capacity: 10 oz

Most Luxurious Margarita Glass

Martha Stewart is an icon who built an entire business around party planning. She absolutely knows how to create a memorable event. And if you want to take after the media maven, look no further than these stunning Margarita glasses, done in partnership with Baccarat, purveyor of the finest crystal. The bowl alone, with its pronounced shape and sleek pattern, will stun any guest. It may not have the silhouette of standard Margarita glasses, but we know that Martha simply doesn’t do standard.

Material: Crystal

Crystal Size: 4.3 in x 7.1 in

4.3 in x 7.1 in Liquid Capacity: 18.6 oz

