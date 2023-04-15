We Blind Taste Tested Top-Shelf Vodkas. Here Are the Results.

Jason O’Bryan has been bartending for more than a decade, and over that time he has been tasting a myriad of spirits as he hones classic cocktails and invents his own drinks. That’s given him a deep knowledge of everything from amaro to zivania, so we deployed his palate to find out what bottle of vodka you should reach for the next time you’re at the liquor store.

As O’Bryan says in the video, vodka “is designed by very talented people with very expensive machines to taste as much like nothing as possible.” And it’s generally not a spirit that’s loved by craft cocktail bartenders because of its neutrality with some dismissing vodka as “all tasting the same.” However, there are plenty of differences between brands and that’s readily apparent when tasted side by side. So without any knowledge of what he’d be trying and what order in which he’d be trying it, O’Bryan tasted the popular premium vodka brands Belvedere, Grey Goose, Chopin, Ketel One, and St. George. Here are his results, from least favorite to his winner.

“I’m going to use a technical term here: not awesome,” O’Bryan mused about a vodka he quickly wasn’t a fan of. He detected a bit of gym locker on the nose. It didn’t get a lot better when he tasted, detecting notes of nail polish remover on the finish. Upon the reveal he said, “Chopin, I expected so much more from you.”

Grade: C-

He didn’t get a ton on the nose or on the palate this one, with a vodka that stayed pretty neutral. O’Bryan noticed that instead of any fruit or citrus notes, Ketel One’s flavor profile leaned more towards a biscuit and made him think it would be well suited for coffee drinks like a White Russian. However, the alcohol heat lingered a bit too much for his tastes and it kept the grade down.

Grade: B

O’Bryan was impressed by the neutral aromas and when he tasted it, he detected a subtle sweetness and a faint hint of vanilla. And the heat he got from Grey Goose wasn’t too intense, so it was a pleasant sipping experience. If he’s mixing with this, he’d lean into the vanilla and sweetness and make a fruit-forward cocktail like a Raspberry Lemon Drop.

Grade: B+

“Is there a wet newspaper thing?” was O’Bryan’s first impression upon smelling this vodka, but when he tasted it, he got pleasant citrus flavors and a mild burn. It made him want a Vodka Paloma with Belvedere. For him, this was the biggest reveal of the day, as when he’s tried Belvedere in the past he remember hating it, but he came away impressed this time.

Grade: A-

When he first nosed this vodka, he found it to be both comforting and slightly unpleasant. When he tasted it, he loved it. It’s smooth when you first sip and then the midpalate explodes with flavors of grapes and green apple and pear. And it’s not just the flavor, there’s a great texture to the vodka that keeps it interesting and complex. He’d make a Vodka Martini with this one.

Grade: A

