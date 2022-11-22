Billy Reid and Williams Sonoma Teamed up on a Stylish Barware Collection

Just in time for holiday hosting season, Williams Sonoma has teamed up with the fashion designer Billy Reid on a stylish collection of barware that you’ll love showing off to your guests.

The menswear designer’s understated luxury transfers beautifully into the home-goods space, whether in a dapper denim apron with leather details or in stainless-steel bar tools with copper-plated accents. The whole line combines the best of form and function, ensuring that it will look picture perfect in your home while withstanding even the most advanced home bartender’s creations.

Some of the bar tools and glassware Williams Sonoma

“With this capsule we wanted to meld Williams Sonoma’s expertise in bar tools with the Billy Reid aesthetic to create a compelling collection that I hope people will want to welcome into their homes,” Reid said in a statement. “Our shops are built around a residential philosophy which includes entertaining and hospitality, and Williams Sonoma does that better than just about anyone.”

The Alabama-based, CFDA-winning designer is all about southern hospitality in particular, and his new collection is sure to bring that vibe into your home, whether you’re enjoying a sunny, down-south winter or a more classic white Christmas. The copper, wood and leather details throughout embody Reid’s “lived-in luxury” aesthetic, as does the inclusion of thumbprints on the handcrafted and mouth-blown glassware.

If you’re playing the role of guest rather than host this season, a couple of sets also make wonderful gifts. One standout is the Ultimate 6-Piece Set, which includes a stainless-steel cocktail shaker, ice tongs, a jigger, a julep strainer, a bar spoon and a muddler. It’s a thoughtful present for any host, whether they’re regularly shaking up cocktails or they’ve expressed an interest in learning more about home bartending.

The apron Williams Sonoma

“We love collaborating with designers that bring a unique point of view to our assortment,” Felix Carbullido, the president of Williams Sonoma, said in a statement. “Billy Reid’s passion for details and the quality of the construction of his clothing designs are truly reflected in the incredible products he has created for Williams Sonoma.”

With prices ranging from $16.95 for some of the smaller individual items to $190.95 for the six-piece set, there’s truly something for everyone. And best of all, the stainless-steel pieces are dishwasher safe, making post-party clean-up a breeze for every host.

Buy Now Starting at: $16.95