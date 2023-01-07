Black+Decker’s New Cordless Cocktail Maker Can Mix More Than 40 Different Drinks

Hosting a party is great, until you realize that you’re spending all your time making drinks for your guests instead of mingling with them.

Last year, Black+Decker set out to solve that problem with its Bev cocktail maker, which shakes up single-serve drinks at the press of a button. Now the company is innovating on that gadget further, with a larger, cordless version just unveiled at CES, according to Hypebeast.

The newer model, set to become available sometime in the spring, makes your life even easier, since you don’t need to plug it in. You can go anywhere the party is—without the need for a pesky extension cord. And it’ll give more variety to your gatherings, with its ability to hold six liquor bottles at once (the previous model could hold only five). And the new Bev can make up to 250 drinks on a single charge. Hopefully that’s enough to get everyone through the evening with a drink—or several—in hand.

So, how exactly does it work? Once you’ve hooked up your various bottles of gin, vodka, tequila, rum, whiskey or whatever else you’re imbibing in, the Bev simply uses Bartesian capsules to mix up the perfect drink. Think of it as the boozy sibling to a Keurig or another coffee-capsule machine. Bartesian has more than 40 different cocktail options, so you’ll be able to offer your guests everything from a Long Island Iced Tea to a spicy Margarita.

Of course, everyone’s taste is different, so the Bev allows you to customize the drink strength for every cocktail. Ideal for Dry January or anyone who’s not partaking in alcohol for whatever reason, there’s even a mocktail option. And to enhance the party vibe, your technological mixologist comes with a “party mode” setting, which enables an LED light show that illuminates the liquor bottles.

The latest version of the Bev will set you back $400, up from the previous model’s $300 price tag. But that seems like a small price to pay for your very own, permanent in-home bartender.