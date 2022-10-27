Bombay Sapphire’s New Special Edition Gin Has a Basquiat Painting on the Bottle

Bombay Sapphire just launched a new bottle that, while technically not a celebrity spirit, does have a certain art-star cache to it. That’s because the third release in the brand’s Special Edition gin series features an early work from iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat on the label called “Untitled (LA Painting).”

The first two Special Edition bottles from Bombay Sapphire featured the work of artists Hebru Brantley (2020) and Steven Harrington (2021). For the 2022 edition, the gin brand worked with the Basquiat Estate and the artist’s sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux to come up with the concept for this new release. This marks the first time that “Untitled (LA Painting)” has ever been licensed, and this piece has only been on display to the general public once before at Basquiat’s second show.

The partnership between Bombay Sapphire and the Basquiat Estate got underway this spring when the gin sponsored the “King Pleasure” show, featuring 200 works of art that have rarely been on display before. “We are honored to shine a light on Basquiat’s dynamic creativity and offer an entirely new way to experience art,” said Jaime Keller, brand director of Bombay Sapphire North America, in a statement. “This bottle represents our longstanding history of supporting creative visionaries in our mission to make the art world more accessible. Through the release of our third artist-designed Special Edition bottle, we are allowing people access to Jean-Michel Basquiat’s art to be inspired by his work for generations to come.”

There’s also a cocktail that is said to be inspired by Basquiat’s use of color, lines and contrast called the “King Meets Queen,” and this drink looks easy enough to make at home.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire gin

0.5 oz real pineapple puree

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz honey syrup 1:1

5 oz Fever-Tree Premium Tonic

Build ingredients in balloon glass with ice. Garnish with two pineapple top leaves and a few slices of jalapeño (or other pepper) in the drink.

Bombay Sapphire Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition is available to preorder online now.