This Ultra-Rare Whisky From 1948 Is Expected to Fetch $100,000 at Auction

Inflation seems to be subsiding, according to recent reports, but the price of rare whisky continues to soar at auction and in the secondary market. That’s because limited-edition and ultra-aged bottles are extremely attractive to collectors and investors—both of which will have a chance to snag some true unicorns like a 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt at an upcoming auction.

The Rare Spirits sale will take place via auction house Bonhams Skinner, beginning June 19 and ending on the 29. The single malt scotch in question is Gordon & MacPhail’s Glen Grant 1948 72-Year-Old, an expression from this esteemed U.K. independent bottler that is making its debut at a U.S. auction. The whisky was distilled in 1948 (the same year that Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, and Olivia Newton-John were all born—entirely coincidental, but an interesting factoid nonetheless). It was matured entirely in a sherry-seasoned American oak cask and was bottled in 2020 in a Dartington crystal decanter. There are just 290 bottles available of this ultra-rare whisky, which is estimated to fetch between $70,000 and $100,000 at the auction.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a true rare spirits auction without a few other special bottles of note—even though as we noted earlier, for once The Macallan isn’t making an appearance. These include the following: the Brora Triptych Collection, a set of three bottles from this shuttered distillery aged between 38 and 48 years ($25,000 to $35,000); the 2022 release of Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash, one of 328 bottles of this extremely rare and pricy blend of bourbon and rye aged from 12 to 30 years ($12,000 to $18,000); Austin Nichols Wild Turkey “Cheesy Gold Foil,” a set of eight vintage Wild Turkey bottles including two that were specifically bottled for the Japanese market ($7,000 to $11,000); and A.H. Hirsch 16-year-old bourbon bottled in 1990 ($6,000 to $8,000).

If you’re interested in dropping some cash on any of these boozy rarities, you can start bidding on Monday June 19th at 12pm EDT via the Bonhams Skinner website. And if you get outbid don’t despair, there will surely be another rare whiskey auction taking place very soon.