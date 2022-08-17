Buffalo Trace Is Auctioning Off Coveted Whiskeys to Help Victims of the Kentucky Floods

Another auction has just been announced that will benefit the victims of the recent Kentucky floods, and this one exclusively features rare whiskeys from the Buffalo Trace Distillery.

While the focus remains on helping those most in need, this is truly an unbelievable collection of bottles that most people only dream about getting their hands on. There are five whiskey collections and one personalized experience that you will be able to bid on, so get ready to fantasize about rearranging your home bar:

Van Winkle Whiskey collection: Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Old Bourbon, Van Winkle 12 Year Old “Lot B” Bourbon, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey, Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Old Bourbon, Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year Old Bourbon and Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year Old Bourbon Buffalo Trace Antique Collection: William Larue Weller Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye, Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Bourbon, Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old and 2020 George T. Stagg Bourbon Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon Two sets of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon packages, each includes: Blanton’s Single Barrel Domestic Bourbon, Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold Edition, Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon, barrel head signed by master distiller Harlen Wheatley, VIP tour for four people at the distillery Old Oak Charter Bourbon collection: Old Charter Oak Mongolian Oak Bourbon, Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon, Old Charter Oak Canadian Oak Bourbon and Old Charter Oak Chinkapin Oak Bourbon

“The loss of lives, housing, infrastructure, and even basic necessities most of us take for granted is devastating,” said Buffalo Trace Distillery CEO Mark Brown in a prepared statement. “We hope our bourbon community, who we know can be very generous, really shows its support and we’re able to raise an unheralded amount of funds for Eastern Kentucky disaster relief.” More details about how to bid on all the items can be found here. So one more time, happy hunting some unicorn bottles for a good cause.

The Buffalo Trace auction will begin at 9 am on Thursday, August 18 and close at 7 pm on Thursday, August 25.