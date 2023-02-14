Buffalo Trace, Maker of Pappy Van Winkle, Will Double Its Whiskey Production

If you’re having trouble finding a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, you’re like every other bourbon fan out there. But recent news out of Buffalo Trace bodes well for fans of this unicorn whiskey, because the distillery’s new stillhouse will double production capacity in the coming days.

Of course, it will be years before anyone gets to taste the whiskey produced using this new still, since it will spend years maturing in the distillery’s many warehouses. Still, popular Buffalo Trace brands including the eponymous bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, Blanton’s and E.H. Taylor Jr. will all have their production doubled, according to a press release. “We are really looking forward to starting up our new still so we can make more bourbon whiskey for our fans,” said master distiller Harlen Wheatley in a statement. “The new stillhouse is adjacent to the existing stillhouse. We put a lot of work into matching our existing still to ensure the whiskey we produce remains consistent. We will be in full production with both stills in the coming days.”

And yes, this applies to Pappy as well, but the official word from the distillery recommends a modicum of patience. “While we are increasing production of all of our whiskies, including Pappy Van Winkle,” said a representative for the distillery, “keep in mind [that] even doubling production on a brand with a very small annual production number, and factoring in aging (youngest Van Winkle is 10 years of age, oldest is 23 years of age), it will be at least a decade before we see the results.”

This news comes after last fall’s announcement of a $1.2 billion expansion that basically covers every aspect of production, including 14 new warehouses, 12 fermenters and tripling the size of the visitor center. The newly commissioned column still is 40 feet tall and can produce 60,000 gallons per day, and is said to be a duplicate of the existing one. If you’re interested in checking it out for yourself, the Hard Hat tour will allow you to do so up close and personal. The tour was suspended in 2019 due to construction of the still house, so this new (and free) experience will include a visit to the newly constructed building, as well as other new areas at the distillery, and include a whiskey tasting at the end. “The major expansion projects are now complete, so we have lots of new areas visitors can see on both our Hard Hat Tour and our expanded Trace Tour,” said general manager Tyler Adams. “Plus, we’re really looking forward to having more bourbon for our thirsty fans in a few years, now that we’re doubling production.”

You can make your reservation at the distillery’s website, but if you’re hoping to taste BTAC, Weller or Pappy, that’s not going to happen. According to the distillery, these brands are are not available for purchase at the gift shop either. But who knows, if you wait another decade or so maybe the increased production will have changed all that.