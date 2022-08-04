Bushmills Just Released Its Oldest Whiskey Yet

If you’re starting to feel old these days, take heart—Bushmills, known for being the oldest licensed distillery, just released its most mature single malt whiskey yet as part of the new 2022 Causeway Collection. Of course, that whiskey is only 33 years old, so depending on your age you might still feel kind of old.

The Causeway Collection is a limited-edition set of 10 cask-finished single malt whiskeys that are far cry from the core lineup of core Bushmills blends. It’s named after the Giant’s Causeway, a stunning rocky coastline area dotted with basalt columns that is literally the stuff of Irish legends. This year is the third year of this premium series, and the first to be spearheaded by Alex Thomas, who took over as master blender at Bushmills last year. The 33-year-old whiskey in question was finished in a port cask, and all of the remaining whiskeys each have their own special secondary maturation. These include: 25 and 30-year-olds finished in Madeira casks, two 11-year-olds finished in cognac and Banyuls wine casks, a 12-year-old finished in tequila barrels, and several vintages (2012 Pomerol wine finish, 1997 rum finish, 2012 Burgundy wine finish and 2002 vermouth finish). All of the whiskey is non-chill filtered.

“The Causeway Collection is a celebration of our passion for single malts, and these special whiskeys are our greatest treasures,” said Thomas in a statement. “At Bushmills, we continue to innovate and create new expressions to excite the whiskey community. This collection, which includes sensational liquids matured expertly over many years, is our gift to them. We are proud to build on the growing legacy of The Causeway Collection in 2022 and excited to share it with whiskey fans around the globe.”

For the time being, this series of whiskeys is only available in six European markets and Australia, as well as global travel retail, with prices ranging from about $90 to $1,200 depending on the age of the whiskey. But keep an eye out, because bottles from previous collections have turned up in the secondary market, as limited-edition whiskeys like this are wont to do.