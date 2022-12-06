180 Bottles of a Single-Barrel, 30-Year-Old Macallan Are Now up for Grabs

That bottle of single malt scotch you are drinking is the result of a marriage of hundreds of barrels all blended together to maintain consistency of flavor. So when the opportunity arises to try a rare single cask expression from a distillery like The Macallan, independent bottler Caskshare is pretty sure that you won’t need a lot of coaxing to purchase a bottle.

Caskshare was founded in 2019 as a “cask to glass” service. In addition to offering whisky from newer distilleries, it acquires single casks from more established operations which it bottles and sells on its website, giving you the opportunity to try something that is quite literally a unique offering. We’ve covered past Caskshare releases including the Big Lie Whisky that took shots at Boris Johnson, and the American Trump-deriding version called Big Lie Bourbon. This new Macallan single cask expression takes shots at no one—speaking of shots, drink how you please, but maybe don’t shoot this whisky because it’s just too rare and expensive.

As we reported recently, in today’s bullish whisky investment market The Macallan continues to stand as one of the most valuable and popular. So this bottle might be one to hold onto. “The Macallan is undoubtedly one of the most aspirational single malt whiskies, with a global reputation for quality and provenance,” said Caskshare’s managing director John Robertson in a statement. “It’s really not often that a cask of such rarity comes up and we’re expecting it to be hugely sought-after by both connoisseurs and collectors.”

The whisky in question was matured for 30 years in a first-fill sherry cask, and it will be bottled this coming May at a relatively high 51.5 percent ABV. There are only 180 bottles available, each priced at £2,850 (or $3,900). To try to get one of your own, you can enter a lottery today at the Caskshare website. The offer will close on Sunday 12/11 at midday, and you will find out after that if you were one of the people allocated a bottle.

If you miss out on this opportunity but still want to get ahold of some rare Macallan, fret not because the distillery has you covered. There’s a 77-year-old single malt available, the coffee-inspired Harmony Collection came out last month and the even older 81-year-old The Reach can be purchased for $125,000 per bottle. The one you won’t be able to taste is the 1988 vintage that sold for a record-breaking $1.3 million at auction last spring, but these other bottles should fill that void.