This New Coffee-Infused Tequila Liqueur Listens to Mozart While It’s Made

When Patron discontinued its XO Café expression a few years ago, fans of this coffee-infused liqueur were left with just a few options to get their agave-caffeine fix. Add a new option from Tequila Cazadores to the mix, with the launch of the new Cazadores Café, a “tequila-based coffee liqueur” that brings to mind its predecessor.

Cazadores and Patron are both owned by drinks giant Bacardi, so it makes sense that the former would be the one to resurrect a tequila-coffee liqueur (the two brands are made at different distilleries). The new Café expression’s foundation is Cazadores blanco tequila, an un-aged spirit that is made using a diffuser to extract the juice from the agave—something the brand does not attempt to hide. Many tequila purists won’t touch diffuser-made tequila, and for good reason as it often results in something referred to as aga-vodka, a flavorless spirit that often has additives to augment the taste and texture. Cazadores touts its process as being modern and sustainable, and says no sugar or dye is added to the spirit (which doesn’t rule out other additives).

Another production step that Cazadores likes to point out is one that might bring a brand like Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey to mind, which subjects its barrels to the band’s heavy metal during maturation to vibrate the liquid and increase interaction with the wood. Cazadores takes a more mellow approach, playing Mozart during fermentation “to soothe the yeast and water particles to create the best possible taste for the tequila.” Apparently, unicellular microscopic fungus prefer classical music.

Finally, the tequila is combined with coffee and agave to create this new liqueur, which can be sipped on its own or used in a drink like an Espresso Martini. That last part seems to have played a big part in this creation, according to brand director Jay Needham. “Following the trends we’ve seen in coffee-based cocktails and the popularity of the espresso martini,” he said in a statement, “we wanted to create a tequila-based liqueur that would appeal to a wide range of cocktail enthusiasts in a new and innovative way.”

Cazadores Café (SRP $30) is bottled at 33 percent ABV and each 1.5-ounce serving contains just three milligrams of caffeine, or about 1/6th of the amount in a cup of coffee according to the brand. It is available to purchase now from Drizly, along with the rest of the Cazadores lineup.