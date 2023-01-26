CeeLo Green and Fort Mosé Want to Make Beautiful Bourbon Together

Well, at least this time it’s not tequila. Yes, another celebrity has entered into a new partnership with a spirits brand, but singer, rapper and former The Voice judge CeeLo Green has chosen bourbon over vodka or agave spirits.

It was recently announced that Green would be joining forces with the Black-owned Victor George Spirits on the company’s Fort Mosé 1738 Bourbon. The bourbon was first released last summer and is bottled at Palm Beach Distillery, which VGS acquired a majority stake in last year, but is sourced from MGP in Indiana according to some sleuthing from website The Bourbon Culture. VGS founder Victor G. Harvey created Fort Mosé, which is made from a typical bourbon mashbill of corn, rye and malted barley. It’s named after a town in Florida that was declared to be the first free Black town in the US by the state’s governor in 1738.

The relationship between Green and VGS is said to date back to 2020 when the Grammy winner met Harvey at a Super Bowl party at a restaurant owned by one of the stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta. “My enthusiasm in partnering with the Victor George Spirits brands is immeasurable,” said Green in a statement. “It is literally an extension of my own good taste. We shall shift the attention, and unbottle exceptionality, excellence and ownership with a clarity in which one can see their own reflection.” The man does have a way with words.

According to Harvey, the decision to partner with a celebrity is based on a different business model than many others follow in this crowded field. “We believe with the platforms they have they should not be simply a paid endorser of one of our products,” he told the the website Broadway World. “We want true partners and that means they share in the profits, creativity, growth and overall equity of the brand. That’s a partnership and consistent with our goal to be the largest Black owned spirits company in the U.S. by 2025, hence we are very selective when making these choices and we knew CeeLo would be a good one.”

Of course, Green is not without his baggage. The star was accused of sexual battery in 2012 and ultimately pled guilty to a charge of furnishing ecstasy. But more than a decade later, he seems to have emerged from that unscathed and most recently provided one of the voices for the Disney + series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

You can currently find Fort Mosé 1738 Bourbon for sale at Total Wine and other online retailers.