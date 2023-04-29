Rolls-Royce and Former F1 Champ Jenson Button’s Whisky Brand Just Dropped a New 30-Year-Old Bottle

There are more automotive-whisky collaborations than one might expect, given the danger of actually mixing the two actions of drinking and driving, but luxury car brands are drawn to luxury whiskies. The latest partnership is between Coachbuilt Blended Scotch Whisky, which has champion Formula 1 driver Jenson Button as its brand ambassador, and British car company Rolls-Royce.

Coachbuilt was founded in 2022 by whisky writer George Koutsakis, who was interested in starting a high-end brand that focused on the craft of blending. After meeting Button, the two decided to collaborate on the brand and highlight both luxury whisky and automobiles, and the similarities between those two worlds. “Both coachbuilding and whisky blending require numerous components from different producers,” said Koutsakis in a statement on the Coachbuilt website. “Both need extreme skill and expertise to be put together, and both need continuous refining to turn in to something beautiful.”

The core expression is Coachbuilt Whisky Build No. 001, a blend composed of malt and grain whisky from all five whisky regions of Scotland that is finished in sherry casks sourced from Spain. The new Coachbuilt x Rolls-Royce London 30 Years Old, however, is a much more premium expression—a blend of malt and grain whisky at least 30 years old (some as old as 35 years), most of which was matured in sherry casks. The bottle comes in a special box with embossed leather, and there are just 300 available priced at £1,500 (about $1,800). Half of these bottles will be available to Rolls-Royce customers, the other half by ballot via the Coachbuilt website.

Katsoukis told the website The Spirits Business that the partnership between Macallan and Bentley was an inspiration for this collaboration with Rolls-Royce. “Rolls-Royce has a history of coach building; they’re an elegant, modern brand,” he said. “The challenge was finding a whisky good enough to put their name on the bottle, and luckily we got that.”

“It’s really quite incredible to think we are only just celebrating Coachbuilt’s first birthday, and to see how far we have come in that time,” added Button. “Seeing Coachbuilt partner with brands such as Rolls-Royce London was always the dream, but to see that become a reality in 12 months is really rather special.”

For now it looks like bottles can only be shipped to U.K. customers, but if you’d like to try to get your hands on one visit the Coachbuilt website for more information.