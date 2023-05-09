Jack Daniel’s Former Master Distiller Just Dropped an Experimental New Tennessee Whiskey

In 2020, Jeff Arnett left his role as master distiller for Jack Daniel’s. But it turned out that stepping away from one of the biggest whiskey brands in the world didn’t mean he was leaving whiskey, and his new venture, Company Distilling, just launched an interesting new experimental release called Tennessee Three Wood.

Arnett founded Company Distilling along with a few other spirits industry partners in 2021. There are currently two Tennessee locations—a small distillery and tasting room in Thompson’s Station, and a larger facility and bar in Townsend. The core whiskeys for the brand are sourced and include a bourbon finished with maple wood and a cask strength bourbon, and there is also the in-house produced Ghost Rail Tennessee Dry Gin. Company Distilling’s experimental whiskey series launched with Seismic Rye Single Barrel and now includes Tennessee Three Wood, a straight Tennessee whiskey finished with apple wood. What that means is this sourced whiskey was filtered through maple charcoal before being barreled in new white oak, and then finished with toasted apple wood. According to the official tasting notes, this 86.5 proof whiskey has cinnamon, nutmeg, sweet vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, and plums on the palate, followed by a warm oak finish.

“Tennessee whiskey was the logical next addition to our product portfolio,” said Arnett in a statement. “At 86.5 proof, we feel it is the perfect complement to our tasting lineup and brings some welcomed sweet notes to the spiciness of our rye. The proof point (86.5) is the area code for the Knoxville area, which we think is a fun hidden fact and continues to create a sense of place for our products in East Tennessee.”

So far, Tennessee Three Wood is a distillery-only release, so you’ll have to travel to the Volunteer State to get your hands on a bottle (and let us know how it is if you do). In the meantime, you can order other Company Distilling whiskeys, as well as the gin, from online spirits retailer Seelbach’s.