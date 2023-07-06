Danny Trejo Just Dropped a New Non-Alcoholic Tequila Brand

Actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo has been sober for the past 50 years, but getting into the celebrity tequila world was an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up. The difference is that his new brand, Trejo’s Spirits, is entirely non-alcoholic, and the new Zero Proof Tequila is available now.

We’ve covered many celebrity-backed tequila brands before, but none of them have been NA spirits. Unlike other zero-proof spirits and beer that often contain minuscule amounts of alcohol, Trejo’s Spirits are 100 percent non-alcoholic. “With Trejo’s Spirits Zero Proof Tequila, I wanted to create a completely 0.0 percent ABV spirit,” said Trejo in a statement. “If you’re sober like me, or just avoiding alcohol, you too can make a kick-ass drink that tastes like a full-on celebration. If I’m throwing a party, everyone gets a seat at the table.”

There aren’t many details as to how this tequila alternative was produced, just that it’s a blend of “essences, extracts, and distillates” from around the world. Because there is no alcohol, potassium sorbate is used as a preservative to make the spirit shelf stable, but the brand says it’s looking for a natural alternative to use instead. The tasting notes describe earthy agave and citrus on the nose, with a crisp and clean finish. Zero Proof Tequila is meant to be mixed into any tequila cocktail you can think of, or enjoyed on ice with some lime.

The NA or “sober curious” movement is gaining traction, as many people are trying to completely eliminate or just reduce the amount of alcohol they consume. While the NA market share is still tiny compared to traditional spirits, many big brands are getting onboard and the category is projected to grow substantially. According to Allied Market Research, the NA market size was valued at nearly $300 million in 2021 and will more than double over the next eight years. It’s true that many NA spirits brands are still finding their way and don’t always live up to expectations in terms of flavor and texture, but this category has come a long way since the days when O’Doul’s was your only option.

Trejo’s Spirits isn’t stopping with “tequila”—according to the brand, future releases will include NA versions of mezcal, American whiskey, London dry gin, and dark rum. Trejo’s Spirits are available now from the brand’s website.