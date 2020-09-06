How a Fashion Photographer Started One of Whiskey’s Most Exciting Labels

The meticulous attention to detail that made Myers a sought-after photographer served him well when it came to the art and craft of making whiskey: His first recipe was almost identical to what he uses today for his Small Batch Colorado Bourbon. (The current mash bill of 80 percent corn, 19 percent malt rye and 1 percent malt barley differs from the original only in that small touch of barley.) Terroir comes through local grains harvested from the Colorado plains and water from nearby Pikes Peak, while deep-charred American white-oak barrels and staves of toasted aspen thrown into the casks like teabags add the distinct wood notes. For a whiskey aged only 12 to 18 months, the liquid’s rich palate, depth of color and luxurious mouthfeel are noteworthy. (In June, the label released its most aged whiskeys yet, 291 Straight Colorado Rye and Bourbon, aged at least two years.) Myers credits the use of 10- and 30-gallon barrels—instead of traditional 53-gallon casks—for generating ample wood interaction. But as with his unique first still, those smaller barrels were a decision based not on prescience but on necessity: Myers simply didn’t have room in his rickhouse for larger casks.

Distillery 291 started garnering awards almost as soon as the first juice poured from the cask. In 2012, whiskey guru Jim Murray gave its rye his coveted “Liquid Gold” award, with several other expressions receiving the same accolade soon after. The Small Batch Colorado Rye took home World’s Best Rye at the 2018 World Whiskies Awards, as well as Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. With handwritten labels, natural corking and a saloon-style bottle reminiscent of the Old West, Distillery 291 whiskeys feel both elevated and refreshingly unfussy. “Rugged, refined and rebellious—I think that sums me up,” Myers says. “And I think it sums up my whiskey.”