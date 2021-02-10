These Stylish New Portable Bars Bring the Cocktail Party Right to Your Pool

With the Covid-19 pandemic still marching on, chances are you won’t be able to safely step foot inside your favorite lounge anytime soon. Fortunately, with the right accessories you can build a top-notch bar of your own at home.

Sure, you won’t be able to capture the vibe of your go-to haunt, but the right at-home bar setup can provide plenty of entertainment—and libation. That’s driving conceit behind Dometic’s MoBar carts, sleek professional-grade bars designed to bring the cocktail party right to your backyard.

The Swedish company has introduced a trio of stylish mobile bar carts that will instantly make you feel like a professional mixologist. The three refrigerated models—the Mobar 50, 300 and 550—are specifically designed for balconies, patios and terraces and feature everything you need to mix even the most complicated of cocktails.

The Mobar 550 (pictured at top) is the most complete of the three, and is aimed at those who want a full bar experience outside. Built from stainless steel, the model features dedicated preparation and presentation areas, dry storage for napkins and other tools of the trade, a dual-zone refrigeration compartment that can comfortably hold up to 39 bottles and 155 cans and a molded presentation basket with room for 22 bottles and 32 cans. It’s basically a home bar on wheels.

The more mid-size Mobar 300 is no slouch, offering a preparation area, a single-zone refrigerator with room for 19 bottles and 70 cans and a molded basket with room for 22 bottles and 32 cans. Finally, there’s the compact MoBar 50 which has a small preparation area, dry storage and presentation basket with room for 22 bottles and 32 cans, as well as two additional storage shelves.

“We know there is a need of stylish and quality mobile outdoor beverage cooling,” Dometic’s CMO Peter Kjellberg said in a statement. “Without our expertise coupled with smart Scandinavian design, we believe the Dometic MoBar will meet the needs of design conscious consumers looking for outstanding products for their outdoor living space.”

Available in Europe since last year, Dometic’s MoBars are now available in the US. The MoBar 550 starts at $4,399, while the MoBar 300 will run you $2,969. The MoBar 50 costs $769. You can find the nearest approved dealer through the company’s website now.