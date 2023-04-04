Spirits Merchant Duncan Taylor Debuts a New 55-Year-Old Blended Whisky

Independent spirits merchant Duncan Taylor just announced the release of the Tale of Two Legends series, including an ultra-aged blended whisky matured for 55 years. That’s nearly as old as Sir Nick Faldo, the British golf legend who this series is meant to honor.

Duncan Taylor is no stranger to ultra-aged whisky—we reported recently on the release of a 52-year-old Macallan from the company that was aged almost entirely in a bourbon barrel, which is unusual for that particular distillery. This new series falls under Duncan Taylor’s Black Bull lineup of whiskies, and includes expressions aged for 18, 30, and 50 years, in addition to the pinnacle 55-year-old whisky. Interestingly, these whiskies are not single malts, but blended whiskies made from Duncan Taylor’s own stock that comes from a variety of different distilleries. The source of the 55-year-old whisky is Lochside Distillery, which closed its doors in 1992, and includes grain, malt, and sherry cask-matured whiskies in the blend. There are just 600 bottles available.

The other whiskies are just as unique in their makeup. The 50-year-old (also just 600 bottles available) includes whisky from the ghost distillery Caperdonich, as well as liquid from The Macallan and Glen Grant. Both the 18- and 30-year-old whiskies were matured in sherry casks, with the former meant to mark the year that Faldo turned professional, and the latter to signify his 30 European Tour wins. The relationship between the golfer and Duncan Taylor began last year. “Together with Sir Nick, we’ve handpicked some of our best whiskies within our archives and blended them meticulously to create four stunning blends that are worthy of celebrating some of the iconic times in his life,” said Duncan Taylor chairman Euan Shand in a statement. “I’ve always loved whisky and it was fascinating to delve deep into the process of blended whiskies to create this range,” added Faldo.

This news comes just as Duncan Taylor is rebranding the Black Bull lineup, which already includes blends aged from 10 to 40 years. The Black Bull name has been around since the 1860s, but was acquired by Duncan Taylor more than a century later in the 1990s. The prices for the new Tale of Two Legends series are as follows—18YO ($150), 30YO ($740), 50YO ($7,400), and 55YO ($11,800). As mentioned earlier, these are limited-editions and are just now rolling out, so keep checking your local specialty retailer if you’re interested in buying a bottle. In the meantime, you can find other Black Bull blends, like the 18-year-old, available to purchase from Total Wine now.