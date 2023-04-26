This New Whiskey Is Flavored to Taste Like Elvis’s Beloved Peanut Butter, Banana, and Bacon Sandwich

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Have we reached peak flavored whiskey? If you presumed (or hoped) that might be the case, the answer is a resounding no. One need look no further than the new release from Elvis Whiskey for proof, Midnight Snack, which was inspired by Elvis’ signature peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich.

To be clear, the myth around Elvis’s sandwich of choice is just that—there are varying accounts of whether he really was a fan of this unusual concoction. Some people say that he left out the bacon, while others claim to have never seen him actually gobble down one of these salty, sticky, sweet snacks. Whatever the case, this sandwich (which is sometimes just called the Elvis) is inextricably linked with the King in pop culture. So the fact that the Elvis Whiskey brand, which was created by Grain & Barrel Spirits in 2021, would eventually release a peanut butter, banana, and bacon-flavored whiskey seems like a fait accompli.

The initial two releases from Elvis Whiskey were a rye and Tennessee whiskey, both of which were reviewed in our Taste Test column and deemed to be fine, all right, and not terribly exciting. As we recently reported, the flavored whiskey market is currently booming. And while the world really doesn’t need any more, it appears that flavored whiskey is not quite done with us. To be fair, we have not had a chance to try the new Midnight Snack whiskey, and it may be the most incredible new spirit to hit your local liquor store shelves. But probably not.

There are not many flavor notes to go off of for this 70 proof whiskey besides it being “a perfectly balanced blend of sweet, savory, salty, and smoky.” The focus from the brand is more on Elvis’ iconic status in music and pop culture. “Elvis is one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and continues to inspire his fans today, as we’ve seen by the massive success of the recent Elvis movie, both in its record-breaking box office numbers and awards,” said Grain & Barrel founder Matti Anttila in a statement. “Flavored whiskeys are continuing to grow in popularity… growing 19 percent, and peanut butter flavored whiskey growing 200 percent, in the United States, leaving our team especially excited to introduce ‘Midnight Snack’ to our growing portfolio of Elvis-inspired whiskeys.”

Recommended serves for Midnight Snack are neat, over some ice, or in an Old Fashioned. If you really want to try it for yourself, you can find Midnight Snack to purchase from websites like ReserveBar.

Buy Now: $43