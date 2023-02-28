Evan Williams Is Only Releasing 800 Bottles of Its New Single-Barrel Bourbon

Winter might still be blanketing the nation, but already we’re getting some hints of spring. And in the whiskey world, that means news about the Kentucky Derby—the latest of which is the announcement of a new limited-edition bourbon from Evan Williams.

Evan Williams, owned and distilled by Kentucky’s Heaven Hill, is best known for its budget-but-dependable Black Label expression, but the lineup also has other whiskeys like Bottled-in-Bond, 1783 and Single Barrel releases. The latter of these is immensely popular among whiskey fans, and is generally regarded as an excellent and affordable bourbon in a world of so many to choose from. There are also some experimental releases distilled in very small batches at the Evan Williams Experience on Louisville’s Whiskey Row, which we have covered here before.

This year marks the seventh year that Evan Williams has been an official sponsor of the Kentucky Derby Festival, the annual lead up to the Running of the Roses that’s in its 68th year. To mark the occasion, the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience has released a new Single Barrel expression. The bourbon is a 2015 vintage bottled at 119 proof (much higher than usual for Evan Williams Single Barrel), and each bottle comes with a collectible 2023 Pegasus Pin. Additional information included with the bourbon details the day it was put into a barrel, the number of that barrel and the bottling date for those of you who can’t get enough whiskey-related factoids and statistics.

“Partnering with the Kentucky Derby Festival for this annual tradition is extremely special for us at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience,” said Evan Williams Bourbon Experience artisanal distiller Jodie Filiatreau in a statement. “We’re proud to play a role in helping make the Derby season the most exciting time of year for Louisville and everyone who comes here to celebrate from across the Commonwealth.”

Only 800 of these limited-edition bottles (SRP $80) are available at the Evan Williams Experience in Louisville and retailers in Kentucky. Of course, you can always find regular bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel from online retailers like Flaviar, each with a slightly different flavor profile. The Derby takes place this year on May 5 and 6, so there’s still plenty of time to find a bottle of your own to celebrate with.