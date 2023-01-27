Want a Rolex? This Miami Beach Hotel’s $25,000 Whisky Tasting Comes With a ‘Batman’ GMT

Fontainebleau Miami Beach is offering you the ultimate whisky experience—and it’s paired with a coveted Rolex for you to take home, no wait-list required.

The luxury hotel has exclusively revealed to Robb Report that it will host an extravagant tasting of premier whisky from none other than the beloved Macallan. The evening will give you the chance to sample and sip three single-malt spirits from the Speyside distillery’s new limited-edition M Collection, the Macallan M, M Black and M Copper—all made from a small number of hand-selected casks to cultivate their distinctly rich tastes.

But the best part of the experience may be what ends up on your wrist, not in your glass: You and your friends will each be leaving with a brand-new Rolex GMT-Master II “Batman” to call your own. Currently only available via a wait-list, the model debuted in 2013 and became an instant hit among collectors for its dynamic 24-hour blue-and-black Cerachrom bezel insert—the first bi-colored fully ceramic bezel ever released by Rolex. The timepiece’s dual tones earned it its Dark Knight–themed nickname, since those dark hues resemble the color schemes found throughout the Batman series. The 40 mm stainless-steel watch was recently reintroduced with a new Calibre 3285 movement, which has a whopping 70-hour power reserve, among other design updates, and is officially known as the Ref. 126710BLNR.

The tasting features bottles from the Macallan M Collection.

You’ll enjoy your drinks—and your sought-after timepiece—in the Fontainebleau’s lavish contemporary-style Bleau Bar, found in the center of the hotel’s historic lobby. Known for being a favorite celebrity haunt since the 1950s and ’60s, the cocktail space features golden accents and abstract fixtures befitting of its glamorous reputation.

“We continue to focus on experiential offerings we can provide our guests, as we’ve seen incredible demand for high-end spirits the last few years,” Patrick Fisher, SVP and managing director at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, tells Robb Report. “By combining a rare tasting of the Macallan M Collection, along with a Rolex GMT-Master II ‘Batman,’ a watch that’s only available via waitlist, and presenting it all together in an interactive ceremony, we’re able to provide a coveted and memorable experience that makes us stand out to our guests.”

The package will likely run through May, according to Fontainebleau, when it will then be revamped with a new Rolex on offer. If you want to enjoy this bonkers watch-and-whisky experience, starting at $25,000 per person, just give the property a call to book, and it’ll take care of the rest.