Inside the Fleur Room, LA’s Hottest New Reservation-Only Cocktail Bar

Looking for a new cocktail spot? Well, maybe check your calendar first: A reservation-only bar just opened in West Hollywood, hoping to be a hot spot for celebs and the celeb-adjacent (or perhaps just the celeb-obsessed).

The Fleur Room, located on Sunset Boulevard, is a moody, disco-ball-bedecked space where you and your friends can grab a late-night drink—as long as you plan ahead. Dreamed up by Tao Group Hospitality, which is known for its clubby vibe, the new bar is led by Craig Schoettler, an Alinea alum who now serves as the group’s VP of beverage in the West region.

Schoettler’s menu is focused on whimsical creations that incorporate fresh juices, homemade syrups and infusions and dramatic details, such as vapors and dry-ice presentations. A couple of offerings from the opening menu include the Cotton Cloud 9 (vodka, St. Germain, fresh lime, grapefruit and cotton candy) and the English Olive Branch (olive-oil-infused gin, fresh lemon, rosemary, eucalyptus, tonic and vapor).

While many patrons will likely show up for the drinks, it’s just as acceptable—maybe even more so—to show up for the vibe. Tao Group’s in-house design team worked with the LA-based interior designer Tara Bean to create a lavish, disco-era ambience throughout the space. The walls are covered in a pleated blue fabric; the ceiling is mirrored; the marbled cocktail tables are surrounded by patterned velvet seating; and the fixtures are bespoke pink Venetian glass.

The maximalist energy is most embodied in an extra-large “Love Handle” vase filled with fresh flowers from the artist Anissa Kermiche. That standout piece is accompanied by the original artwork from Kenny Scharf and Emma McMillan that lines the walls.

Despite just having soft-opened, the Fleur Room is already cultivating its status as a go-to for the rich and famous: Private parties have been attended by the likes of Bella Hadid, Calvin Harris and Steph Curry, among others. The exclusivity is helped along by the bar’s mandate that no photos or videos be taken inside the venue. What happens in the Fleur Room stays in the Fleur Room.

The bar is now open Thursday through Saturday, from 10 pm to 2 am You can inquire about reservations via its website.

