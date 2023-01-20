Champagne Sales Hit a Record $6.5 Billion Last Year as Exports Surged

Champagne sales have bubbled to their highest point yet.

For the first time, purchases of the sparkling wine topped €6 billion ($6.5 billion) in 2022, as French houses saw their exports surge to keep up with roaring demand post-lockdown. The figure is a 1.6 percent increase from 2021 numbers, as the total shipments hit 326 million bottles, according to a statement Comité Champagne, a trade organization for the industry.

Just over 57 percent, or 187.5 million bottles, of that Champagne made its way abroad last year, a boost in stats from both 2021, in an increase of 1.4 percent, and a decade ago, when exports made up only 45 percent of total sales. Bubbly shipped within France, meanwhile, experienced a slight slump from the previous year, decreasing 1.7 percent in 2022 for a total of 138.4 million bottles.

The news confirms Champagne has “recovered quickly from the shock of the 2020 health crisis,” according to Comité Champagne. During worldwide shutdowns, sparking-wine sales saw a drastic drop due to travel restrictions crippling duty-free sales and the closure of bars and restaurants, reports Bloomberg.

“Champagne, an essential wine for celebration, has naturally accompanied consumers around the world who have rejoiced at the end of confinement and have rediscovered the taste for parties, outings and travels,” David Chatillon, president of the Union of Champagne Houses, said in a statement.

The statement also notes 2022 brought a bountiful harvest that was robust in quantity and quality; those grapes should help replenish Champagne stocks to meet the current demand for bubbly. Many houses, including Moët Hennessy, which said it was running out of its finest golden elixir last year, will be looking to replenish their stash.

While it’s too early to say what 2023 will bring, one thing is certain—the Champagne industry is taking on the new year with its head held high.



