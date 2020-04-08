10 Bottled Cocktails to Fuel Your Virtual Happy Hours

By now, for your virtual happy hours, you’ve either discovered your inner bartender or have found yourself sorely missing the professional ones you used to see regularly, back in the old normal. If you’ve always thought that a proper cocktail needs to be prepared in real time and served in the proper glassware, then the Covid-19 crisis, which has left so many of us bereft of our favorite bars, may have you humming a different tune. It might be time to try some of the more premium ready-to-drink cocktails.

Our selection of bottled and canned cocktails serves the same purpose as a virtual happy hour— it’s not quite like being at your favorite bar, but it’s the next best thing for sure. And even cocktail snobs will, if they deign to try them, admit that it’s indeed possible for a really good cocktail to come out of a can. Although we recommend using a nice glass—the right vessel elevates the whole experience, just like the friends on the other side of your screen.