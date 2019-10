The Brits certainly know how to pour a beer, but there’s more to the country’s drink offering than just frothy cold ones. Our neighbors across the pond are well-versed in artisanal tipples, too. Whether you’re traveling on business, visiting the city purely for leisure or a local looking to drown your Brexit woes, these chic new London watering holes will deliver the cocktail you’re thirsty for. Just don’t blame us for the sore head tomorrow.