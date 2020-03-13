The 9 Best Irish Whiskies to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day—Even if You’re Under Quarantine

While coronavirus concerns have led to cancellations of some of the world’s best St. Patrick’s Day parades—Dublin, Boston, we’re talking about you—that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate at home under quarantine. And we have a proper parade of Irish whiskeys for you, which have been getting better and better over the last few years. Most are triple pot-distilled, and just as scotch can only be made in Scotland, Irish whiskey now has its own protected geographical status, as it can only be called Irish whiskey if it’s produced in Ireland. So here are some of the latest, greatest distillations from the Emerald Isle to help you raise a glass, Covid-19 be damned.