Quantcast
// RR One

The 14 Best Vodkas You Can Buy Right Now

Irish vodka? Vodka made from milk? The world’s go-to spirit has changed a lot in the last decade.

Wheatley Photo: Courtesy of Wheatley

Whisky might get all the attention at auction, but vodka fluctuates annually between being the most popular or the second most popular spirit in the world. In the 1950s it got a big PR boost from the martini-swilling James Bond, who preferred his cocktail made with vodka, not gin. Much like 007 himself, however, vodka has evolved since those early days; vodkas now distinguish themselves through ever-purer distillations and greater nuances of taste and scent. While they might have Russian roots, they’re now made in the US, the Netherlands, Finland, Poland, France, Sweden, England and Ireland, and they’re no longer made from just wheat and potatoes or just any wheat or potatoes. Read on to see what we mean. Here are 14 of our favorite premium bottles.

More Spirits

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Spirits

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad