7 Champagne Cocktails That Will Literally Be the Toast of Your Holiday Party

Champagne cocktails are the perfect thing to make any host feel they are lavishing their guests with Gatsby-level hospitality for the holidays. The age-old problem, however, is you want whatever goes in your drink to be high quality—but the better the Champagne, the less you want to mix it with other ingredients. Here’s one solution that lets you feel comfortable opening that prized bottle: Do both. The recipes here from some of the best bars in America will allow you to pour four servings of bubbly for a toast, followed by four delicious cocktails, all from one bottle. Your guests are able to enjoy the wine on its own and feel the extra privilege of savoring it a second way.