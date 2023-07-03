George Dickel and Social Hour Just Dropped a Canned Bourbon Cocktail Meant for Summer Sipping

Some of the best whiskey of the past few years has been coming out of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., the home of Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel. And now you can find the distillery’s bourbon in a new canned cocktail made in collaboration with Social Hour, a Bourbon Smash made with eight-year-old whiskey that is perfect for summertime drinking.

The RTD category is still very popular among consumers, but the sheer amount of drinks available means something new has to stand out. In this case, the whiskey used in the Bourbon Smash is not the standard Dickel Tennessee whiskey, but rather the bourbon expression released by GM and distiller Nicole Austin and the Dickel team in 2021. This excellent eight-year-old bourbon is essentially the same as the other whiskey produced at the distillery, and undergoes the Lincoln County process of filtering new-make spirit through charcoal before barreling that defines the Tennessee whiskey category. But Austin just felt that its flavor profile veered closer to that of bourbon, so decided to call it that (Tennessee whiskey does meet all the legal requirements of bourbon).

This is the second collaboration between Dickel and Social Hour, the first being the Harvest Whiskey Sour made with 13-year-old whiskey that came out in 2021 (clearly, the distillery is not precious about its well-aged whiskey). Social Hour is a beverage company founded by two hospitality industry veterans, Julie Reiner and Tom Macy, with drinks like a rye whiskey mule and navy strength gin and tonic. The Bourbon Smash is described as a combination of a Mint Julep and a Whiskey Sour, with notes of tart lemon and mint. The recommended serve is over ice with a mint, berry, or lemon garnish (there are three servings per can, so you can share with friends). “Our first release was a fall-flavored spin on the Whiskey Sour, and with the Bourbon Smash, we’re putting a new, summer twist on the classic cocktail,” Austin said in a statement. “To make that perfect summer cocktail, you need an approachable and balanced bourbon that’s able to work well in a cocktail–and that’s Dickel Bourbon.”

The Social Hour Bourbon Smash made with Dickel Bourbon is available now with an SRP of $28 for a four-pack. You can find it at retail stores in New York City, and online from the Social Hour website if you’re outside the tri-state area.