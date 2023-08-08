Here’s Why The Glenlivet’s New Bottled Cocktails Actually Taste So Good

The RTD market is booming, with sales surpassing $10 billion in the U.S. alone over the past year, according to a recent report. So it makes sense that one of the best-selling single malt scotch distilleries, The Glenlivet, would be eager to enter the fray. Fortunately, the product is both interestingly designed and pretty tasty.

The Glenlivet Twist & Mix Cocktails launched this week, a duo of bottled drinks consisting of a New Manhattan and Old Fashioned, both made with The Glenlivet’s single malt scotch whisky as opposed to bourbon or rye. To bring a new spin to these classics, the Old Fashioned is flavored with orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon, while the New Manhattan uses cherry and ginger as its base flavors. According to Pernod Ricard VP of marketing Johan Radojewski, the point was to modernize single malt scotch whisky and get people more familiar with the category. “With this new innovative product, we are inspiring people to enjoy single malt scotch on more occasions,” he said in a statement, “and providing a solution to meet consumer demand for high quality, freshly mixed cocktails that are easy to serve and enjoy with friends and family.”

It’s the unique cap that is perhaps the most interesting feature of these RTDs. The cap is called the Vessl, and it stores the flavoring ingredients in a pressurized chamber that sprays into the spirit base when you twist it open. The concept is relatively simple, but it does offer a unique take on the RTD category that is dominated by canned drinks. Most importantly, these drinks deliver in terms of flavor. They veer a bit towards the sweeter side, as is the case with most pre-bottled drinks, but it’s not overpowering. The Old Fashioned has a nice base of orange and bitters to it, while the Manhattan veers slightly from the classic flavor profile with the infusion of ginger. You can serve both chilled neat or over ice, there are eight servings in each bottle, and the ABV is 40 percent.

You can find both Glenlivet Twist & Mix Cocktails available to purchase from ReserveBar (SRP $22) now, along with the entire lineup of Glenlivet single malts if you prefer to do your own mixing (or just sip on a dram of unadulterated scotch whisky).