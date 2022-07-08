Gucci Unveils a New Bottled Cocktail With Connaught Bar’s Giorgio Bargiani

Gucci is embracing the bottled cocktail trend.

The Italian fashion house recently unveiled a new signature libation at the Gucci Giardino 25 café and cocktail bar in Florence, Italy. It is also offering a premade, ready-to-drink version online, because it is 2022, after all.

The tipple, christened Elisir d’Elicriso, was created in partnership with master mixologist Giorgio Bargiani, as reported by Women’s Wear Daily. The Italian bartender has spent the past eight years working as assistant director of mixology at London’s Connaught Bar. You know, the upscale cocktail joint that has taken top spot in the World’s 50 Best Bars rankings for the past two years.

The blend is said to be a celebration of the Tuscan region and showcases a range of ingredients specific to the boot-shaped country. Think distinctive botanicals paired with iconic Italian spirits.

“Gucci and I share the same Tuscan roots, and we have the same vision, in pursuing excellence, looking for elegance without being stuck in the past, and always craving for innovation,” Bargiani told WWD.

The drink took seven months (and 15 different tastings) to come to fruition. The end result pairs vermouth and two local liqueurs (Vetiver and N.4 Podere Santa Bianca) with London dry gin, white vinegar and red wine from Tenuta San Guido. It also features a few drops of elicriso (helichrysum oil), which explains the cocktail’s name.

As you might expect, Elisir d’Elicriso looks good, too. The subtle, pink-hued elixir is housed inside a handsome chiseled glass bottle that is sure to smarten up any home bar. Gucci suggests sipping it in four different ways: straight up, on the rocks, with a dash of sparkling wine or with a little tonic. Hell, you could even add soda to make your own Gucci highball.

Elisir d’Elicriso can be ordered via Gucci Osteria or the Giardino 25 for roughly $140 but can only be shipped within Italy. Bottles will also be available in a limited run at Gucci Giardino 25 in Florence, and, of course, the cocktail will be on the bar’s menu. Trip across the pond, anyone?