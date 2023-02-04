Heaven Hill’s Latest Limited Release Will Have Bourbon Nerds Clamoring for Corn Whiskey

Heaven Hill is well known for its high-quality, affordable bourbon brands like Evan Williams and Elijah Craig. But the Kentucky distillery also has some limited-edition expressions up its sleeve that are destined to become unicorn bottles. The latest is the new Heritage Collection release, and this time it’s a 20-year-old corn whiskey instead of bourbon.

This is the second release in the Heritage Collection—the first, a 17-year-old bourbon, was dropped last year. Each release will highlight one of the six mashbills that the storied distillery produces; the recipe for this new whiskey is 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley and 8 percent rye. As whiskey fans know, in order to be considered bourbon the mashbill must be at least 51 percent corn, but bourbon must also be aged new charred oak containers (virtually always barrels). This whiskey was aged in used bourbon barrels, however, so therefore cannot be called bourbon. It was distilled in October of 2002, and the bottling comes from just 100 barrels aged on the third floor of Heaven Hill’s rickhouse 1K.

“The Heaven Hill Heritage Collection reflects the true craftsmanship, patience and consistency which are hallmarks of Heaven Hill’s whiskey making traditions,” said master distiller Conor O’ Driscoll in a statement. “The ability to offer consumers an ultra-aged corn whiskey product is a true testament to the forward-thinking innovation the company has practiced for decades and continues to practice to this day.” The distillery’s tasting notes for the new Heritage Collection release include corn and oak spice on the nose, oak and walnut on the palate, and a finish of wood spice and corn sweetness. The whiskey is bottled at 115 proof.

Like the inaugural release, this whiskey comes with some aesthetic pomp and circumstance. The bottle is enclosed in a special box with the Heaven Hill insignia stamped in gold, and the packaging contains detailed information about mashbill, warehouse location and date of production. While Heaven Hill has announced the details to thirsty whiskey collectors, you’ll have to wait a bit—the bottle officially launches on March 1 with an SRP of $289.99. But who are we kidding, a quick look online reveals the 2022 release selling for nearly $1,700, so expect this one to follow suit.