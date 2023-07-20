Bob Dylan’s Whiskey Brand Is Now Making a Kentucky Bourbon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Recently, we reported that Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey brand was opening its own distillery in Kentucky, taking over an existing operation and launching a brand-new whiskey. Well, that product has finally arrived in the form of Ascension, a Kentucky straight bourbon that joins the core lineup and has its own unique character.

The original Heaven’s Door whiskey portfolio includes three sourced (and newly rebranded) whiskeys: Tennessee Bourbon (Revival), Double Barrel Whiskey (Revelation), and Straight Rye (Refuge, now finished in sherry casks). There are also special releases like the Decade Series, which we recently reviewed, and the Bootleg series of rare, high-priced bottles. This new bourbon was partially produced at Six Mile Distillery in Pleasureville, KY—when Heaven’s Door purchased the distillery, all of the existing whiskey stock was included, and the brand will continue to distill there under the management of master distiller Ken Pierce.

Ascension is a blend of two bourbons—whiskey produced at Six Mile (now known as Heaven’s Door Distillery), and whiskey sourced from elsewhere in Kentucky. It was aged for at least five years, it’s non-chill filtered, and bottled at 92 proof. Tasting notes include caramel, vanilla, and baking spice on the palate, with a nose full of popcorn and dried fruit. “For this exceptional Kentucky bourbon, we meticulously blend each small batch to create its distinctive flavor profile,” said master blender Alex Moore in a statement. “We are excited to add our own Kentucky bourbon to our permanent collection and invite bourbon lovers to compare and contrast it with our award winning Tennessee bourbon. Both of the Heaven’s Door bourbons feature similar mash bills, are aged for the same amount of time and bottled at the same proof, but result in two very different bourbon expressions.”

The entire lineup of Heaven’s Door bottle labels underwent a redesign, with images of Dylan’s ironworks now more prominently featured. These will start replacing the old bottles around the country over the next few months, so if you’re a collector at heart grab those original designs while you still can. You can find the entire Heaven’s Door portfolio, including the new Ascension and some of the rare expressions, at websites like ReserveBar now.